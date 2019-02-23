Tipperary star Mark Kehoe notches magnificent goal and inspires UCC to Fitzgibbon Cup final win over Mary I

Kilsheelan-Kilcash’s Mark Kehoe inspired University College Cork (UCC) to an Electric Ireland HE GAA Fitzgibbon Cup final win over Mary Immaculate College, Limerick (Mary I) at the WIT Complex at Carriganore in Waterford on Saturday afternoon. Indeed, the Tipperary inter-county panellist scored a magnificent first half goal which helped propel UCC toward a 1-12 to 0-7 interval advantage. In the end UCC won the third level colleges hurling title convincingly on a 2-21 to 0-13 scoreline. And, following the game Mark Kehoe was also named as the man of the match.

In the semi-finals UCC required extra time to see off the challenge of DCU (2-17 to 0-22) while their panel also featured Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken’s) and Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule) who was introduced as a second half substitute.

University College Cork were coached by Cork’s Ger Cunningham and managed by Tom Kingston (Cork).

Meanwhile the Mary Immaculate College team were managed by Jamie Wall (Cork) and coached by Tipperary duo Cormac McGrath (Ballinahinch) and Denis Ferncombe (Holycross-Ballycahill). And, the Mary I starting team featured Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh’s) and Philip Hickey (Nenagh Éire Óg), Colin English (Fr Sheehy’s) was introduced as a second half substitute while Eoghan Ryan (Loughmore-Castleiney), Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Ronan Bourke (Ballina), Darragh Peters (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Conal Donovan (Arravale Rovers), Niall Heffernan (Moycarkey-Borris), Kyle Peters (St Mary's Clonmel), Kevin Grace (Moyle Rovers) and Stephen O'Brien (Éire Óg Annacarty) were also members of the panel.

In their respective semi-final Mary I saw off the challenge of NUIG (1-18 to 0-18).

On Wednesday, February 20 Clonmel Commercials' Jack Kennedy won an Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup medal with University College Cork when UCC beat St Mary's University Belfast 0-16 to 1-9 in the final at Parnell Park in Dublin. In the semi-finals UCC beat NUIG.

