Kilkenny down Tipperary with last gasp winning point

Tipp had the chances to win but failed to take them

Tipperary 0-17

Kilkenny 0-18

Two pointed frees from goalkeeper Eoin Murphy gave Kilkenny a last gasp victory over Tipperary in the Allianz National Hurling League at Semple Stadium this afternoon.

A draw seemed the likely outcome of this encounter which failed to reach the expected heights, until the dying moments that is. But, Cats keeper Murphy showed his cool head tow swing over two long range frees, along with another from sub Richie Hogan.

After a lack lustre first half showing, Tipperary went in one point down at the interval 0-9 to 0-8.

The Premier men had started very slowly and were 0-5 to 0-1 in arrears after 11 minutes, despite the fact that Robert Byrne had the first score of the game from long range.

It was all Kilkenny in these early stages but slowly Tipperary began to get into motion and points from Seamus Kennedy, John O'Dwyer and Niall O'Meara stirred the supporters into voice, with the result that they had the deficit down to a point by the break.

Kilkenny were playing the smarter hurling in the first half - the feeling at the break was that Tipp still had to get going in this match.

Tipp played smarter hurling in the second half and were back on terms by the 17th minute when four unanswered points from Seamus Callanan and John O'Dwyer tied the game up. Tipp had chances to push on and eventually took the lead through Niall O'Meara with John O'Dwyer adding another. But, Kilkenny came back to level again and when Noel McGrath sent Tipp in front in the 37th minute it looked as though victory would be the home sides. But, sub Richie Hogan pointed and then keeper Murphy snatched the victory with a long range free to sicken the Tipperary lads.

Tipp must now go to Cork on Sunday next and win, if they are to make the concluding stages.