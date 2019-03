The Tipperary senior hurling and football teams have been named ahead of this weekend which features Allianz National League clashes between the Premier County and Cork. On Saturday, March 2 (7pm) Tipperary will host the Rebels at Semple Stadium, Thurles in division two of the Allianz National Football League while on Sunday, March 3 Liam Sheedy’s senior hurlers will pay a visit to Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork for a tantalizing clash in division 1A of the Allianz National Hurling League. And, the respective managers have named their starting teams ahead of this weekend’s contests.