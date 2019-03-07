Only Thurles' Peake Villa can catch St Michael's in the race for the Tipperary Premier Division title

Only Thurles side Peake Villa can catch St Michael's in the race to land the 2018-19 Tipperary South & District League league title - right now St Michael's are setting the pace on thirty-three points with twelve games played in the Clonmel Credit Union Premier Division. Cahir Park are second (nine points off the lead) and have their programme of games completed while only Peake Villa can mathematically catch the Saints. The Thurles outfit are ten points behind, but have two games in hand on the defending champions and six games in total to play.

It is, however, highly unlikely that St Michael's will slip up. The Saints, after all, are in terrific form this season having already progressed to the quarter-finals of the FAI Junior Cup and the Munster Junior Cup while the Tipperary town side are also through to the final of Munster Champions Cup Trophy against Newmarket Celtic. Please note that St Michael's have scored forty-one goals so far during their league campaign and conceded just three.

The Saints have already completed the league double over Clonmel Town, Vee Rovers, Cahir Park and Old Bridge. St Michael's have also beaten Peake Villa (3-0 at home), Clonmel Celtic and Tipperary Town while their only defeat of the season materialised away to Bansha Celtic (1-2). Therefore the Saints' title run-in comprises of a home game against Bansha Celtic, home to Tipperary Town and away to both Clonmel Celtic and Peake Villa.

Peake Villa are away to Old Bridge on Sunday (12 noon) and will be expected to complete the league double over their opponents - Villa managed a similar feat against Vee Rovers this season while they have also beaten Clonmel Celtic, Cahir Park, Tipperary Town and Bansha Celtic. Villa have lost just one league game this season (against St Michael's) while they have drawn with Cahir Park and Clonmel Town.

So, following this weekend in their remaining games Peake Villa will host St Michael's and Clonmel Town while they are away to Bansha Celtic, Tipperary Town and Clonmel Celtic.

Old Bridge are already relegated from the Premier Division having lost all of their games thus far. Tipperary Town are second from bottom on eleven points and six points behind Vee Rovers who have completed their programme of games. Tipperary Town, however, have three games in hand on Vee Rovers and have a real chance of avoiding the drop.

TSDL DIVISION ONE

Two Mile Borris have completed their programme of games and lead the division on thirty-three points. Two Mile Borris are five points clear of challengers Glengoole United who have three games in hand on the league leaders. Glengoole United are away to Rosegreen Rangers on Sunday (12 noon). Rangers are already relegated so a win for United could set them on the way toward a title challenge.

Outside of Rosegreen Rangers the Cullen Lattin and Wilderness Rovers clubs are enaged in a battle to avoid the drop - both teams have a game to play and are level on points.

TSDL DIVISION TWO

Cashel Town and Clonmel Town have dominated division two this season and are both already assured of promotion. Cashel Town top the division on thirty-nine points thanks to their 100% winning record while Clonmel Town are three points behind having won twelve of their games.

Both sides have thirteen games played and three remaining to play meaning that the title race in very much on. On Sunday Cashel Town are away to Kilsheelan United (3pm).

Meanwhile at the opposite end of the table Suirside are bottom on eight points and although they are just a point behind Donohill & District and Burncourt Celtic the Suirside outfit have just one game to play while Donohill & District have three and Burncourt Celtic have two. Indeed, Suirside's prospects of survival appear very slim while Burncourt Celtic and Donohill & District will battle it out to avoid the drop. Donohill & District enjoy a great opportunity to give their survival hopes a boost on Sunday when they host Ballyneale (3pm).

TSDL DIVISION THREE

The battle for the division three league title is between Cahir Park and Cashel Town - with a game to play Cahir Park are three points clear at the top, but Cashel Town B are right on their heels. On Sunday Cahir Park host Tipperary Town (3pm) while at 12 noon Cashel Town are away to Bansha Celtic.

