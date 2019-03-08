Date, times and ticket details confirmed for Tipperary's Munster Senior Hurling Championship fixtures

At a meeting of the Munster Council CCC on Thursday, March 7 the dates, times and ticket arrangements for the 2019 Munster GAA Hurling Championship were confirmed.

The tickets prices are as follows - adult: stand €20, terrace €15 (under-16s: €5 all areas). Student and OAP: Concession of €5 with valid ID prior to entry at the designated stile. The above prices are pre-purchase prices; applicable until midnight of the night before the game with prices being consistent for all venues. All adult ticket prices increase by €5 on the day.

Tickets for the Munster Senior Hurling Championship games are scheduled to go on public sale via tickets.ie and Centra / Supervalu outlets from Wednesday, April 24.

Tipperary Munster Senior Hurling Championship fixtures read as follows:-

Sunday, May 12 Cork v Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork (4pm)

*Preceded by the minor contest between the sides at 2pm.

Sunday, May 19 Tipperary v Waterford at Semple Stadium, Thurles (2pm)

*Preceded by the minor contest between the sides at 12 noon.

Sunday, June 2 Clare v Tipperary at Cusack Park, Ennis (4pm)

*Preceded by the minor contest between the sides at 2pm.

Sunday, June 16 Tipperary v Limerick at Semple Stadium, Thurles (2pm)

*Preceded by the minor contest between the sides at 12 noon.