Tipperary starting team named ahead of key national hurling league clash with Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn

Liam Sheedy has named his starting team ahead of the key Allianz National Hurling League division 1A clash with Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday, March 10 (throw-in 2pm) - a win for the Premier County is likely to book Tipperary a place in the quarter-finals.

The Tipperary team for Sunday reads as follows:

1. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

6. Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

11. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

12. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

