Video: Rising Tipperary rugby star Ben Healy steers Ireland to superb U20 Six Nations win over France

On Friday night at Musgrave Park, Cork the Ireland rugby team earned a 31-29 win over France to win the Under-20 Six Nations - next week the Irish side will hope to complete the Grand Slam when they face Wales in their final game. And, the side were steered to victory by Ben Healy from out-half.

In March 2018 at Musgrave Park Glenstal Abbey created rugby history when the Limerick outfit won the Munster Schools Cup first time thanks to an 18-17 victory over CBC Cork. And, the Glenstal Abbey team was captained by rising Tipperary star Ben Healy.

Out-half Ben Healy is from Rapla near Nenagh - Ben previously played for the Kilruane MacDonagh’s GAA club and, of course, also turned out in the colours of Nenagh Ormond.

See below for the Irish Rugby TV interview with Ben Healy following Friday night’s 31-29 win over France.

