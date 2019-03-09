It's Community Games County Finals Festival in Thurles today

Picture above:

Swimmers who represented Ballylooby/Castlegrace at Community Games County Swimming Finals held at Thurles Pool. Back row from left to right: Ali O’Donnell, Gearoid Hurley, Ava Delaney, Kate O’Donnell, Shane O’Mahony, Kaykla Klonowski. Kneeling at front : Tadhg Dunlea, Liam Klonowski, Anna Delahunty, Caragh Hally, Donnacha Hurley.

The following is the timetable for Tipperary Community Games ‘County Finals Festival’ of the Winter Games Programme which will take place in the Presentation Secondary School, Thurles (unless stated otherwise) on Saturday next, March 9.

9.30am Handwriting Check In - U10 Girls and Boys / U12 Girls & Boys. Max 1 Hour

Paper Provided by County/Bring Pencil or Pen and something to lean on.

10.00 Draughts U12 : New Inn V Mullinahone Areas Involved please bring Draughts Boards and Draughts.

10.00 Handwriting Start 11.15 Handwriting Results

11.30 Art / Model Making Check In Max. 3 Hours Art = Bring own Paper & Art Supplies

U8’s and U10’s has to draw Something Community Games based.

U12’s, U14’s & U16’s the 10 topics are as follows - (Pick 1) Group Music, Model Making, Pitch & Putt, Hurdles, Solo Singing, Gymnastics, Duathlon, Cycling On Grass, Futsal, Discus.

Model Making - Bring own supplies / Max. 3 Hours

Piece has to be Community Games Based.

12.00 Art / Model Making Start 3.30 Art / Model Making Results

1.00 approx Mini Rugby Check In Thurles Rugby Club Final - Cashel V Nenagh. Time to be confirmed. Co Ordinator - Polly Murphy 086 3394959

9.30 Basketball 1st Match - U11 Mixed - Thurles V Nenagh CoOrdinator Micheal Maher.

10.20 2nd Match - U13 Boys - Boherlahan V Ballingarry

11.10 3rd Match - U13 Boys - Thurles V New Inn

12.00 4th Match - U11 Mixed Final Winners of Thurles/Nenagh V New Inn

12.50 5th Match - Final U13 Boys - Winners of B/B v Nenagh

13.40 6th Match - U13 Girls Final - New Inn V Thurles

14.30 7th Match - U13 Boys Final - B/B/N V Winners of T /NI

15.30 8th Match - U16 Girls Final - Cashel V Thurles

16.30 9th Match - U16 Boys Final - Nenagh V Thurles If any team has to withdraw please contact Joan Hogan, County Secretary,ASAP

The following teams are straight through to Munster Finals of Winter Programme will take place in Tralee on Easter Saturday, April 20th. : Closing date to Register Teams On Line 01.04.2019 Table Tennis= U13 Boys New Inn / U13 Girls New Inn & U16 Girls Cloughjordan

Chess - U13 Mixed Mullinahone .

Draughts - U10 Mixed Mullinahone. / U14 Mixed New Inn

All we ask is for everyone to stick to the times as above, and have a great day at our Festival. The Aldi national finals are in U.L. on May 25 and 26. This year Boys Swimming is on Saturday and Girls on Sunday.

Complete programme will be published at a later stage.