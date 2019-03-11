Confirmed: Tipperary will face Dublin in the hurling league quarter-finals at Semple Stadium on Saturday

Tipperary will take on Dublin in the quarter-finals of the Allianz National Hurling League on Saturday, March 16 at Semple Stadium, Thurles (4.30pm). The winner of that contest will take on Limerick in the semi-finals while on the opposite side of the draw Galway host Wexford and Waterford face Clare.

The Premier County last encountered Dublin in the 2018 league quarter-finals when Tipperary won with eleven points to spare (2-25 to 0-20).

Mattie Kenny (Galway) is managing the Dublin hurlers this season and endured a mixed campaign in division 1B of the league. Dublin beat Carlow (3-15 to 0-18), Offaly (2-19 to 0-12), Waterford (1-26 to 4-15) and Laois (0-13 to 0-11), but lost to Galway (1-11 to 0-20).

Tipperary are sure to be installed as favourites to progress given their 1-29 to 1-16 win over Cork on Sunday last at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Meanwhile the groupings have been confirmed for division one of the revamped 2020 Allianz National Hurling League. The division 1A and 1B structure will be scrapped and replaced by two groups whose seedings are based on the performance of the respective teams in this year’s league campaign.

So, group A in division one of the 2020 Allianz National Hurling League will comprise of Limerick, Tipperary, the winner of Kilkenny v Cork relegation play-off, Waterford, Galway and Westmeath. And, group B will read as follows: Wexford, Clare, the loser of Kilkenny v Cork relegation play-off, Dublin, Laois and Carlow.

FURTHER READING

