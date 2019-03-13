Tipperary soccer club Cahir Park honoured with FAI award

Cahir Park AFC has been awarded the FAI Club Mark Award.

It is one of the first and very few clubs in Ireland to have achieved this award.

The FAI Club Mark is an award based on best practice in the governance, management and administration of a football club.

Clubs start their journey at entry level, and can progress on to become a one star club. Each step challenges the club to implement policies and procedures in line with best practice.

This is a lovely compliment to the hard working members and volunteers of the club who do their very best to ensure everything is taken care of in a professional manner.

The club would like to thank the committee and coaching members who helped out in the process and ensured it had everything up to date and correct.

The next step is the one star and they are on our way to meeting the criteria for this.

The club thank Vincent Foley of the FAI for all his help with the process to date.

On Sunday Cahir Park Junior B team won the Division 3 League and they did so in some style, beating Tipperary Town 7-0, with Paddy Wacks hitting four goals. The lads still have two cup finals to play for and we wish them the very best of luck.

Well done to Jason and the lads.

Our U12 girls got off to a winning start this season with a 3-0 away win at Cashel Town on a very wet and cold Sunday morning.

The girls put in a super performance.

The Club hosted the FAI Primary 5s tournament over the past couple of weeks with almost 200 schools taking part. There was a large numbers of boys and girls teams competing to get to the final in Aviva Stadium later in the year.