Potential crackers in store as the Tipperary under-21A and B county football finals take place on Sunday

There are two potential crackers in store this Sunday, March 17 as the Tipperary under-21A and B county football finals are scheduled to take place.

The Dundrum venue hosts the Tipperary Water County Under-21A Football Championship final (4pm) between Cahir and JK Bracken's while at 3pm Bansha will host the meeting of Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels in the Tipperary Water County Under-21B Football Championship decider.

