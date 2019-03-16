Tipperary Community Games Winter Finals were an great success

The Community Games Festival of Sport for the finals of the Winter Games Programme was very successful on Saturday, March 9. Approximately 200 competitors took part in the Individual events in addition to the teams.

The committee are very grateful to the Presentation Secondary School in Thurles for the use of their excellent facilities. Sincere thanks also to Martin Hehir and Jack, who took care of all our needs also to all the Volunteers/Parents whose help was invaluable and to our reliable judges.

Congratulations to all who won medals.

Results as follows:-

County Art / Handwriting Model Making Results 2019

Art

U8 Girls: 1st Sarah O’Brien Drangan, 2nd Michelle Larkin St Flannan’s, 3rd Roisin O’Mahony Ballinahinch.

U10 Girls: 1st Hannah Murray Ballingarry, 2nd Tessa Ni Chaomhanoach Mullinahone, 3rd Sinead Maxwell St Flannans,Nina Donnellan Newport.

U12 Girls: 1st Ailbhe Treacy Silvermines, 2nd Caithlin Cussen Moyne, 3rd Megan Lyons Fethard

U14 Girls: 1st Emily Clifton Boherlahan, 2nd Roisin Walsh Mullinahone, Freye Byrne Fethard, 3rd Aoibhe Matthews Roscrea.

U16 Girls: 1st Emily Hickey Silvermines.

U8 Boys: 1st Ciaran Matthews Roscrea, 2nd Matthew Power Newport, 3rd Dillon Thornton Killenaule.

U10 Boys: 1st Eamon O’Bioragra Newport, 2nd Eoin Boylan Ballingarry, 3rd Conor Ryan Ballinahinch, Ben Delaney Silvermines.

U12 Boys: 1st Colin Murray Ballingarry, 2nd Sean McNamara St Flannans, 3rd Tommy Whelan Newport.

U14 Boys: 1st Shane Horan Drangan, 2nd Sean Shanahan Upperchurch, 3rd Owen Grant Newport.

Mullinahone gold medallists in U-12 Mixed Draughts. Conor Cody, Philip Lynch, Sean Moore, Daniel Cody and Jason Holland

Model Making

U12 Girls: 1st Ciara Crofton Roscrea, 2nd Raintin Morrissey Moyne.

U14 Girls: 1st Alison Crofton Roscrea.

U16 Girls: Roisin Hickey Silvermines, Hollie Hickey Silvermines.

U10 Boys: Harry Crofton Roscrea.

Handwriting

U10 Girls: 1st Sally Power, Mullinahone, 2nd Hannah Murray, St. Flannan’s

U12 Girls: 1st Ines Byrne, Fethard-Killusty, Lauren Moore, Mullinahone, 3 Libby Dwyer, Mullinahone.

U10 Boys: 1st Joe Purcell, Fethard Killusty, 2nd Daithi Cantwell, St Flannans/Bournea 3rd Ronan Devitt, Cashel.

U12 Boys: 1st Harry Bell, Holycross, 2nd Rory Crosse, Boherlahan Dualla, 3rd Sean McNamara, St Flannan’s/Bournea.

Basketball Results

U11 Mixed: Thurles Gold, New Inn Silver

U13 Girls: New Inn Gold, Thurles Silver

U13 Boys: Thurles Gold, Nenagh Silver.

Draughts U12 Mixed: Mullinahone Gold, New Inn Silver.

Complete report and photos of Basketball and the details of the draw for the Summer Games Programme will be issued next week. The draw has already been issued to Area Secretary’s.

The winners of all Individual Events will represent Tipperary at the Aldi Community Games National Finals in U.L. on the weekend of 25/26th of May. The winners of the team events will contest the Munster finals in Tralee on Easter Saturday, April 20th.

Shane Horan, Drangan, gold U-14 Art with Colin Murray, Ballingarry who won his fourth successive gold medal in Art

Other teams qualified for Munster finals are: Basketball U16 Girls Cashel, U16 Boys Nenagh. Chess u13 Mullinahone, Draughts Mixed U10 Mullinahone, U14 New Inn. Mini Rugby U11 Cashel. Table Tennis. U13 Boys, New Inn, U13 Girls New Inn, Table Tennis U16 Girls, Cloughjordan.

With regard to the GAA Teams on the Summer Games Programme It is important that managers arrange their first round games ASAP as some have to be completed by 1st of April and all by April 8. The County Final is in Holycross on Saturday, May 18.

Team managers must complete their Vetting application on line immediately (if not already completed) They will not be accepted without Garda Vetting Approval.