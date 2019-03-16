Freak goal dents the Tipperary ladies footballers' hopes of upsetting undefeated Galway at Bansha

Tipperary's hopes of upsetting an undefeated Galway side were dented significantly by a freak goal during the opening half of an entertaining Lidl National Ladies Football League division one clash at Bansha on Saturday evening. Ultimately Galway proved themselves the more accomplished outfit and were good value for their five-point win, but there is no doubting the fact that a Róisín Leonard strike had a significant impact on this contest.

The Premier County had just out-scored their opponents 1-5 to 0-1, recovered from the concession of an early goal to Leanne Coen and carved out a three-point advantage when a miss-hit Róisín Leonard free snuck in under Lauren Fitzpatrick's crossbar and tied the game in the 20th minute (1-6 to 2-3).

That strike checked the momentum of a Tipperary side who were playing with the wind and failed to score for the remainder of the opening half. Meanwhile the visitors scooted into a 2-6 to 1-6 interval lead.

Playing with the elements Galway proved the much craftier side after the break and led by nine points (2-14 to 1-8) before Tipperary rallied late in the game.

Galway led 1-2 to 0-1 early on thanks in no small part to Lucy Hannon who set Leanne Coen up for a composed finish in the fourth minute. Barbara Hannon and Róisín Leonard added points to their side’s tally, but once Tipperary settled the team managed by Shane Ronayne played some terrific football and pressed the visitors’ re-start to devastating effect.

Points from Anna Rose Kennedy and Caitlin Kennedy preceded a terrific Aishling Moloney goal and Tipperary led 1-3 to 1-2 with nine minutes on the clock. Three more Moloney efforts (two frees and an absolute cracker off the outside of her right boot) forced the Premier County three clear (1-6 to 1-3) by the 18th minute.

Róisín Leonard’s free in the 20th minute tied the game and appeared to really knock the wind of the Tipperary team. Meanwhile Galway added three points before the break (all Tracey Leonard frees) and may well have enjoyed a much more significant advantage had Lucy Hannon (two) and Leanne Coen not spurned goal-scoring opportunities.

The Tipperary management team were particularly aggrieved with the performance of match referee Eamon Moran. Indeed, early in the second half the Premier County trailed on the free count by a significant nine (7-16) which frustrated the Tipperary camp no end. Ultimately referee Eamon Moran awarded both sides eighteen frees during this contest.

Tipperary desperately tried to rally themselves during the third quarter, but Galway - with Louise Ward, Mairéad Seoighe, Olivia Divilly and Megan Glynn - carrying ball superbly through the middle third and the home side struggled to contain the visitors.

The Premier County did manage to add two points to their tally during the third quarter, but Galway fired over five of their own during this period with Tracey Leonard responsible for three; one of which was an absolute beauty off her left foot in the 40th minute.

Not to be out-done Róisín Leonard fired over two more glorious Galway points and when Tracey Leonard added a free in the 54th minute the visitors were nine clear. Game over.

An Aishling Moloney free brought nineteen scoreless minutes to a conclusion for Tipp before an alert Moloney lobbed a 65th minute free into the Galway net to give the home support something to cheer in awful conditions.

NEXT UP FOR TIPPERARY

The Tipperary side managed by Shane Ronayne will host Monaghan (March 23rd-24th) in their next game and then complete their league programme away to Westmeath (April 6th-7th).

Ardfinnan's Samantha Lambert captains the side this year for the third successive season while Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford) has been appointed as the new vice-captain.

Manager Shane Ronayne is joined on the management team by Tony Smith, Ed Burke and Sarah Jane Burke while James O’Leary takes responsibility for the strength and conditioning of the side.

Camida and Tipperary Spring Water are the proud sponsors of the Tipperary ladies football team.

MATCH DETAILS

Tipperary: Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Lucy Spillane (Fethard), Maria Curley (Templemore), Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan), Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow, 0-1), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow, 0-1), Cora Maher (Moyle Rovers), Aishling Moloney (Cahir, 2-5, 1-4 frees), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Caoimhe Condon (Aherlow), Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan), Róisín Howard (Cahir, 0-2), Ava Hennessy (Clonmel Commercials). Subs: (22nd) Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore) for Cora Maher, (37th) Orla O'Dwyer (Boherlahan) for Angela McGuigan, (37th) Róisín Daly (Moyne Templetuohy) for Niamh Lonergan, (52nd) Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers) for Lucy Spillane, (52nd) Emma Buckley (Cahir) for Ava Fennessy, (56th) Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan) for Bríd Condon.

Galway: Dearbhla Gower, Mairéad Coyne, Sarah Lynch, Shauna Molloy, Fabienne Cooney, Barbara Hannon (0-1), Charlotte Cooney, Leanne Coen (1-0), Louise Ward, Mairéad Seoighe, Tracey Leonard (0-8, 0-6 frees), Olivia Divilly, Lucy Hannon (0-1), Róisín Leonard (1-4, 1-0 frees), Sarah Conneally. Subs: (25th) Megan Glynn for Sarah Conneally, (29th) Ríona Ní Flatharta for Mairéad Seoighe, (HT) Mairéad Seoighe for Ríona Ní Flatharta, (48th) Lisa Gannon for Mairéad Coyne, (50th) Ríona Ní Flatharta for Lucy Hannon, (58th) Orla Murphy for Shauna Molloy, (58th) Lynsey Noone for Mairéad Seoighe, (61st) Amy Coen for Leanne Coen, (63rd) Niamh Daly for Charlotte Cooney, (64th) Linda Booth for Fabienne Cooney, (64th) Bronagh Murphy for Sarah Lynch.

Referee: Eamon Moran (Kerry).

LEAGUE PANEL

Tipperary senior ladies football manager Shane Ronayne unveiled a panel of thirty-six players earlier this year for the Lidl National Football League division one campaign with fully fourteen clubs represented in the squad.

Tipperary’s 2019 Lidl National League panel reads as follows: Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Emma Morrissey (Aherlow), Gráinne Condon (Aherlow), Siobhán Condon (Aherlow), Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan), Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s), Rosanna Kiely (Cahir), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Emma Buckley (Cahir), Rachel O'Donnell (Cahir), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials), Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials), Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Orla Winston (Clonmel Commercials), Lucy Spillane (Fethard), Rachel Sweeney (Holycross), Katie Cunningham (Latin-Cullen), Cora Maher (Moyle Rovers), Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers), Jenny Everard (Moyle Rovers), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Róisín McGrath (Moyle Rovers), Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers), Muireann Lloyd (Moyne Templetuohy), Róisín Daly (Moyne Templetuohy), Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan), Niamh Martin (Sliabh na mBan), Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore) & Maria Curley (Templemore).

FURTHER READING

