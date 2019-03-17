JK Bracken’s place county Tipperary under-21A football titles back-to-back following final win over Cahir

Holders JK Bracken’s Óg had their backs to the wall during the hectic closing minutes as they retained their Tipperary Water County Under-21A Football Championship title despite the best efforts of a gallant Cahir side at Dundrum on Sunday.

Tipperary Water County Under-21A

Football Championship Final

JK Bracken’s Óg 1-8 Cahir 0-9

This is the first time that the Templemore lads have put titles back-to-back at the grade and following on from a hat-trick of county championships last year - when minor A, junior A and under-21A pennants were annexed - a healthy future beckons for this long-time football stronghold in the Mid Tipperary division.

In difficult conditions, with a strong breeze blowing into the road goal, and on a heavy pitch this contest was as much a test of stamina and determination as football prowess and on the day JK Bracken’s Óg came up trumps to the delight of their large following in the fair-sized attendance.

Credit to both sides, however, for producing a contest worthy of the county final and no doubt much will be heard of them at senior level in the coming years.

MADE THE RUNNING

Templemore made all the running. With the wind behind them they opened their account with a Paddy Cadell point after seven minutes and by the 20th minute had 1-5 on the board with Cahir yet to score.

The goal in the 12th minute by Neil Quinlan stemmed from quick-thinking by midfielder Lyndon Fairbrother who “Garryowened” a ball into the goal area where Neil Quinlan used his height and strength to good effect to win possession and fire to the net for a 1-2 to no score lead.

Quinlan added two further points with Fairbrother and Shane Doyle also scoring as JK Bracken’s Óg sought to put as much daylight as possible between themselves and their rivals.

Seán Murphy had Cahir’s first score in the 22nd minute from a free and in the run-in to half-time Tommy McDonagh and Kevin Grogan added others leaving them reasonably placed at the break with a five-point deficit (0-3 to 1-5) to make up in the second half.

FIVE-POINT LEAD

JK Bracken’s Óg must have been concerned that five points might not be enough of a cushion as they faced the elements, but they more than held their ground in the third quarter with points from Shane Doyle (two) and Paddy Cadell stretching their advantage to six with forty minutes played with Conor O’Brien and Alan O’Connor frees keeping Cahir in the hunt.

Going into the last quarter the South champions’ charge was gaining momentum, but a tendency to overwork the ball when a more direct approach, aided by the wind, might have been more beneficial, was costing them time and scores.

Two Conor O’Brien pointed two frees left them four adrift as the sixty-minute mark arrived and a further point from a Seán Murphy free in the 66th minute left only a goal in it.

Templemore fans were wondering if the game was ever going to end as Cahir camped in their half and Ger Quinn’s point in the 68th minute reduced the gap further.

Still it went on and a minute later Conor O’Brien lobbed a thirty-meter free into the JK Bracken’s Óg goal area, but the Templemore lads held their nerve and as they cleared their lines referee Michael Duffy signaled the end of the game and the beginning of the JK Bracken’s Óg celebrations.

FULLY DESERVED SUCCESS

JK Bracken’s Óg fully deserved this success which gets their 2019 year off on a high. They were strong in the key areas with Paddy Cadell, David O’Shea, Lyndon Fairbrother, Tommy Murphy, Neil Quinlan and Éanna McBride all using all of their experience to good effect. They have been enjoying considerable success at underage level in recent years and will draw encouragement from seeing this carrying on into the higher grades.

This was a disappointing day for Cahir who last year lost the minor final to JK Bracken’s. They never reached the levels shown against Inane Rovers in the semi-final, but they do have a South title to show for their efforts.

Clearly the good work at underage level in the club is paying off and surely the rewards will follow as these lads begin their adult careers.

Christopher McDonagh, Tommy McDonagh, Nicholas Reidy, Stephen Grogan, Kevin Grogan and Ger Quinn worked hard for them. And, the loss of Stephen Grogan to injury was a big blow for Cahir as they faced into the hectic closing stages.

MATCH DETAILS

JK Bracken’s Óg: Kuba Beben, Tadhg Nolan, Michael Egan, Jack Prout, Lorcan Roche, Tom Murphy, Éanna McBride, Paddy Cadell (0-2), Lyndon Fairbrother (0-1), James Corcoran, David O’Shea, Shane Doyle (0-3, 0-3 frees), Conor Cadell, Neil Quinlan (1-2, 0-1 frees), Andrew Ormond. Subs: (38th) Nick Keane for Ormond, (56th) Radek Natkaniec for C Cadell, (61st) Conor Sheedy for Corcoran.

Cahir: Patrick O’Donovan, Colin McEniry, Christopher McDonagh, Eoin Wyse, Nicholas Reidy, Patrick Meehan, Tommy McDonagh (0-1), Kevin Grogan (0-1), Ger Quinn (0-1), Jake Kiely, Stephen Grogan, Dylan Fitzgerald, Conor O’Brien (0-3, 0-3 frees), Seán Murphy (0-2, 0-2 frees), Alan O’Connor (0-1, 0-1 free). Subs: (47th) Francie Delaney for Fitzgerald, (54th) David Clifford for S Grogan.

Referee: Michael Duffy (Arravale Rovers).