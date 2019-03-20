Arravale Rovers to stage two major fundraisers in Tipperary Town

This is a huge week for Arravale Rovers G.A.A. Club with our two major fundraising events taking place in Fossetts Big Top, Seán Treacy Park Tipperary. We start off on Thursday 21st at 7 p.m. with our Pitch Perfect In The Park choir event for primary schools. This promises to be a great evening of entertainment with six school choirs taking part - Clonoulty N.S., St. Josephs Primary School, Tipperary, Donaskeigh N.S., Oola N.S., St. John The Baptist Girls, Cashel and St. Marys, Clonmel. They will be joined on the night by the C.J. Kickham Band, the Nire Valley Voices and the Tipperary Gospel Choir. Tickets on sale on the door at €10 for adults, €5 for children and €20 for families.

On Friday 22nd our Lip Sync Event hosted by Willie Bun takes place. Our lip syncers come from all sections of the community, other clubs, the musical society, our senior, minor, ladies, camóige and juvenile club, local schools and businesses. Tickets sales are superb and no doubt Friday night will be a sell out like 2017 and 2018 when we entertained 900 punters on both occasions. We are very proud of these events and hope they add to the local community. Tipperary Town is a marvellous town and the support from local businesses by way of sponsorship has been incredible. We look forward to seeing you in the Big Top for two great nights in Tipp town.