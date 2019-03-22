Tipperary ladies host Monaghan in Lidl Ladies NFL as part of Semple Stadium double bill

Tipperary host Monaghan at Semple Stadium, Thurles, on Sunday at 12pm in the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 as the first half of a double header that also sees Tipperary footballers take on Clare.

It is a crucial game with potential relegation consequences.

Monaghan simply must win to have a chance of staying in the top flight, as a Tipperary victory would relegate the Farney County to Division 2.

Tipperary have three points on the board, while Monaghan have drawn a blank from their five games to date.

But Monaghan know that one win could yet save their skins, and the trip to Tipp is a huge game.

Tipp’s shock win in Cork against the home side could be the result that keeps them up but Monaghan know that if they defeat the Premier County on their travels, it’s a victory that could keep them on up on a potential head-to-head when the dust settles.

Semple Stadium is the excellent venue for another of the weekend’s double-headers – and Tipp will look to make home advantage count.

Tipperary (v Monaghan): L Fitzpatrick; L Spillane, S Lambert (capt.), E Cronin; B Condon, M Curley, C Kennedy; A.R. Kennedy, C Maher; N Lonergan, A Moloney, C Condon; A McGuigan, R Howard, A Fennessy.

Monaghan (v Tipperary): N McGuirk; N Kerr, S Boyd, H McSkane; A McAnespie, R Courtney, A McCarey; S Coyle, E McAnespie; C McBride, L Maguire, E Woods; C Courtney (capt.), M Atkinson, C McAnespie.