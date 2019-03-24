Tipperary footballers relegated after final-day defeat to Clare

ALLIANZ NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2

TIPPERARY 1-19 CLARE 3-15

Tipperary footballers’ two-year tenure in Division 2 of the Allianz National Football League is over. A disappointing seven-game campaign concluded with a two-points defeat against Clare in Semple Stadium this afternoon, a result that condemns the Premier County to Division 3 football for 2020.



Disappointing as it is, league tables rarely lie, and Liam Kearns’ side - bravely as they fought in every game - can have no complaints in the end. Three points from a possible 14 sees them finish bottom of the division, a run of four consecutive defeats sealing their fate ultimately.



To survive today, Tipperary needed two things to happen - to win their own game against Clare and hope Cork wouldn’t win against Armagh. As Tipperary football luck this campaign would have it, neither happened. Even had Tipp won, as things transpired, they still would have been relegated, as Cork stole a great away win in the Athletics Ground, which didn’t save them either as things turned out at the end of the day.



But make no mistake about it, Tipperary should have won today and they didn’t.



A perfect start of a goal in the second minute, a half-time lead of five points, and a three-points advantage with a minute of normal time to play were just some of the platforms Tipp had to their advantage to control this contest. And still they couldn’t keep up their end of the bargain and secure the points on offer with a home victory. In a nutshell, there can be no excuses or no complaints; Tipperary had their chances and didn’t take them.



That said, it has been a cruel campaign for Tipperary with regards injuries and absentees, and ultimately it was an inability to field at full strength - or even near to it at times - that robbed Tipp of a fair crack at survival. Last season they came within a kick of the ball of promotion to Division 1; this term, from the outset it was a struggle. That Tipperary, right up to the last kick of the ball on the last day, were still fighting and in with a shout of staying up, shouldn’t be ignored. They cannot be faulted for effort and commitment from Round 1 to Round 7.



Today’s game started well for them with a goal finished by Conor Sweeney inside two minutes after a great run by Philip Austin. However they failed to build on that even with their wind behind them. Clare’s Gavin Cooney responded with a goal for the visitors in the 10th minute when an effort at a point from Gary Brennan came down off the upright and Cooney reacted fastest to beat Evan Comerford and put his side a point ahead.



Four points in a row from Conor Sweeney (one a free) had Tipp 1-5 to 1-3 up after 18 minutes, but as the game ebbed and flowed The Banner replied with four unanswered points of their own to go two up with 24 minutes played.



The home side then put in a great spell before the break outscoring their opponents by eight points to one to seize the initiative. Point from Conor Sweeney, Liam Casey, Kevin Fahey, Liam McGrath (f), Steven O’Brien, the excellent Kevin Fahey (again), Liam McGrath and Liam Casey sent Tipp to the break leading 1-13 to 1-8. It seemed the perfect platform for them to go on and win this game.



However, the start of the second period saw Clare score five points without reply inside five minutes with midfielder Gary Brennan doing well at midfield and the likes of David Tubridy, Keelan Sexton, Eoin Cleary and Brennan himself making Tipp pay. Disappointingly inside five minutes the five points advantage that they had at the break was gone completely at 1-13 apiece.



It was to get even worse for Tipperary when John Meagher was turned over coming out of defence for Jamie Malone to set up David Tubridy for a Clare goal. It was an eight points turnaround within seven minutes of the start of the second half. Tipp looked doomed.



Manfully, against the wind, Liam Kearns' side took the fight to Clare and slowly fought back. A Liam McGrath point 10 minutes into the half opened the home account followed by two frees (Sweeney and McGrath) for level pegging at 1-16 to 2-13 in the 52nd minute.



After Jack Kennedy was then fouled bursting through Conor Sweeney converted a difficult free for the Tipp lead once more.



The double introduction of Jimmy Feehan and Liam Boland added impetus to the Tipp recovery and two points in two minutes from Steven O’Brien and a Conor Sweeney mark put Tipperary three points ahead after 63 minutes.



A super left arm save in the 66th minute by Evan Comerford from Kieran Malone kept Tipp ahead but that reprieve was brief. A long ball into the Tipperary defence saw a lack of composure from John Meagher and Clare seized their chance with their third goal by Keelan Sexton in the 69th minute to tie the game up once again. Up to this Clare had gone 27 minutes since their last score - Tubridy’s goal in the 42nd minute. And goals win games.



In the six minutes of time added-on the highly influential Gary Brennan and David Tubridy kicked the match-winning points for the visitors, who, in fairness to them, never gave up all day and deserved their Division 2 status at the end of it all.

SCORERS AND TEAMS:

Scorers for Tipperary: Conor Sweeney 1-9 (0-3f), Liam McGrath 0-4 (0-2f), Kevin Fahey 0-2, Steven O’Brien 0-2, Liam Casey 0-2.

Scorers for Clare: David Tubridy 1-3, Gavin Cooney 1-1, Keelan Sexton 1-1, Eoin Cleary 0-4 (0-2f), Gary Brennan 0-2, Jamie Malone 0-2, Cathal O’Connor 0-1, Sean O’Donoghue 0-1.

TIPPERARY

Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), 4. Emmett Moloney (Drom & Inch), Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers), Dáire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Steven O’Brien (Ballina), Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Liam Casey (Cahir), Philip Austin (Borrisokane), Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen), Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

Subs: Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule) for Maher (60); Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers) for Austin (60); Dan O’Meara (Kiladangan) for McGrath (67)

CLARE

Robert Eyres, Gordon Kelly, Cillian Brennan, Kevin Harnett, Sean Collins, Dean Ryan, Cian O’Dea, Sean O’Donoghue, Cathal O’Connor, Eoin Cleary, Conall O’hAinifein, Jamie Malone, Gavin Cooney, Gary Brennan, David Tubridy.

Subs: Keelan Sexton for Ryan (36); Kieran Malone for Cooney (64); Dale Masterson for O’hAinifein (67)

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).