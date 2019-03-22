Tipperary teams named for the enticing ladies and Gaelic football double header at Semple Stadium on Sunday

The respective Tipperary teams have been named ahead of Sunday’s enticing double header at Semple Stadium, Thurles. The senior football team will take on Clare at 2pm in division two of the Allianz National Football League while at 12 noon the ladies football team take on Monaghan in division one of the Lidl National Ladies Football League. Both sides are battling potential relegation and would really appreciate your support.

The senior football team reads as follows:

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Emmett Moloney (Drom & Inch)

5. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

6. Dáire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Steven O'Brien (Ballina)

9. Liam Casey (Cahir)

10. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

11. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13. Philip Austin (Borrisokane)

14. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)

15. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

Subs:

16. Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)

17. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

18. Dan O’Meara (Kiladangan)

19. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)

20. Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

21. Ben Hyland (Fr Sheehy’s)

22. Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

23. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)

24. Gavin Whelan (Ardfinnan)

25. Dean McEnroe (JK Bracken’s)

26. Jack Delahunty (Newport)

Meanwhile the Tipperary ladies football team reads as follows:

1 Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford)

2 Lucy Spillane (Fethard)

3 Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan)

4 Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers)

5 Bríd Condon (Aherlow)

6 Maria Curley (Templemore)

7 Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow)

8 Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow)

9 Cora Maher (Moyle Rovers)

10 Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers)

11 Aishling Moloney (Cahir)

12 Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s)

13 Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan)

14 Róisín Howard (Cahir)

15 Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials)

