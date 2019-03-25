HURLING
Fixtures Released: Tipperary CCC confirm the details for opening round of the club hurling championships
Glory days: Timmy Hammersley and manager John Devane pictured celebrating Clonoulty-Rossmore’s rousing county senior hurling final win over Nenagh Éire Óg in October. Photo: Eamonn McGee
The Tipperary County Competitions Control Committee have confirmed the details for the opening round of the county senior hurling championship, Séamus Ó Riain Cup and the county intermediate hurling championship. On Sunday, April 7 Clonoulty-Rossmore will launch their title defence against 2017 finalists Borris-Ileigh at Holycross (throw-in 2pm). Please read on for the details of each and every game.
Saturday, April 6
Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship
Nenagh Éire Óg v Upperchurch-Drombane in Dolla @ 4pm
Burgess v Loughmore-Castleiney in Borrisoleigh @ 6pm
Thurles Sarsfields v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill in Dundrum @ 6pm
Kiladangan v Drom & Inch in Templederry @ 6pm
Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup
JK Bracken’s v St Mary's Clonmel in Littleton @ 4.30pm
Newport v Silvermines in Nenagh @ 6pm
Clonakenny v Cashel King Cormacs in Boherlahan @ 6pm
Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Moyne-Templetuohy v Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Boherlahan @ 4.30pm
Sunday, April 7
Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship
Borris-Ileigh v Clonoulty-Rossmore in Holycross @ 2pm
Moycarkey-Borris v Toomevara in Templederry @ 2pm
Killenaule v Kilruane MacDonagh’s in Templetuohy @ 3.30pm
Roscrea v Portroe in Nenagh @ 3.30pm
Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup
Thurles Sarsfields v Lorrha-Dorrha in Nenagh @ 2pm
Templederry Kenyons v Carrick Swans in Holycross @ 3.30pm
Ballina v Mullinahone in The Ragg @ 6pm
Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams v Drom & Inch in Drombane @ 1pm
Cappawhite v Borrisokane in Kilcommon @ 1.30pm
Shannon Rovers v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun in The Ragg @ 4.30pm
Lattin Cullen Gaels v Kiladangan in Templemore @ 4.30pm
Boherlahan-Dualla v Gortnahoe-Glengoole in Littleton @ 6pm
Seán Treacy’s v Moneygall in Templemore @ 6pm
Moyle Rovers v Golden-Kilfeacle in Ardfinnan @ 6pm
