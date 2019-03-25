Fixtures Released: Tipperary CCC confirm the details for opening round of the club hurling championships

The Tipperary County Competitions Control Committee have confirmed the details for the opening round of the county senior hurling championship, Séamus Ó Riain Cup and the county intermediate hurling championship. On Sunday, April 7 Clonoulty-Rossmore will launch their title defence against 2017 finalists Borris-Ileigh at Holycross (throw-in 2pm). Please read on for the details of each and every game.

Saturday, April 6

Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship

Nenagh Éire Óg v Upperchurch-Drombane in Dolla @ 4pm

Burgess v Loughmore-Castleiney in Borrisoleigh @ 6pm

Thurles Sarsfields v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill in Dundrum @ 6pm

Kiladangan v Drom & Inch in Templederry @ 6pm

Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup

JK Bracken’s v St Mary's Clonmel in Littleton @ 4.30pm

Newport v Silvermines in Nenagh @ 6pm

Clonakenny v Cashel King Cormacs in Boherlahan @ 6pm

Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Moyne-Templetuohy v Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Boherlahan @ 4.30pm

Sunday, April 7

Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship

Borris-Ileigh v Clonoulty-Rossmore in Holycross @ 2pm

Moycarkey-Borris v Toomevara in Templederry @ 2pm

Killenaule v Kilruane MacDonagh’s in Templetuohy @ 3.30pm

Roscrea v Portroe in Nenagh @ 3.30pm

Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup

Thurles Sarsfields v Lorrha-Dorrha in Nenagh @ 2pm

Templederry Kenyons v Carrick Swans in Holycross @ 3.30pm

Ballina v Mullinahone in The Ragg @ 6pm

Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams v Drom & Inch in Drombane @ 1pm

Cappawhite v Borrisokane in Kilcommon @ 1.30pm

Shannon Rovers v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun in The Ragg @ 4.30pm

Lattin Cullen Gaels v Kiladangan in Templemore @ 4.30pm

Boherlahan-Dualla v Gortnahoe-Glengoole in Littleton @ 6pm

Seán Treacy’s v Moneygall in Templemore @ 6pm

Moyle Rovers v Golden-Kilfeacle in Ardfinnan @ 6pm

