Tipperary senior club hurling championship gets underway with key clashes in the Mid, South and West divisions

The senior club hurling championship is poised to get underway in Tipperary this weekend with three key clashes scheduled to take place at divisional level. Although no senior club hurling championship games are permitted to take place in North Tipperary this weekend the action will get underway in the Mid, West and South Tipperary divisions.

The clash between Holycross-Ballycahill and Loughmore-Castleiney in the preliminary round of the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship on Saturday, March 30 at The Ragg (3.30pm) is sure to catch the eye. Last year the sides encountered one another in a divisional semi-final and Loughmore-Castleiney prevailed with twenty-three points to spare (1-30 to 0-10); Loughmore-Castleiney, of course, progressed to win the 2018 final.

The winner of this preliminary round meeting will take on Moycarkey-Borris in the last eight. The remaining quarter-final draw reads as follows: Thurles Sarsfields A v Upperchurch-Drombane, Clonakenny v Drom & Inch and JK Bracken's v Thurles Sarsfields B.

On Sunday, March 31 the defending county champions will get the defence of their divisional crown underway when Clonoulty-Rossmore face Cashel King Cormacs in the Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship at Dundrum (3pm). Éire Óg Annacarty will also feature in the round robin which will work to determine the West champions this season (the top two teams progress to the final).

Also on Sunday, March 31 Monroe (3pm) will host the meeting of Ballingarry and St Mary's Clonmel in the quarter-finals of the South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship. The winner of that clash will face Mullinahone in the semi-finals while on the opposite side of the draw Carrick Swans take on Killenaule.

The first round of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship is scheduled to take place parallel to the first round of the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship on the week-ending Sunday, April 14 - when the second round of the divisional senior hurling championships will take place is anyone's guess. Following the action on the week-ending Sunday, April 14 no senior club championship action will take place until the respective inter-county senior teams complete their championship campaigns.

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

The intermediate hurling championship will also get underway this weekend in both the South and West Tipperary divisions. Two quarter-finals take place in the Tipperary Credit Union West Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship - on Saturday, March 30 Cappawhite face Seán Treacy's at Clonoulty (2.30pm) while on Sunday, March 31 Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun and Lattin-Cullen Gaels collide at Seán Treacy Park (12 noon).

Down South on Sunday, March 31 Ballybacon-Grange are scheduled to play Kilsheelan-Kilcash in the semi-finals of the Martins Fruit & Veg South Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship at the Clonmel Sportsfield (3pm).

Meanwhile on Sunday, March 31 the Mid Tipperary division will host two attractive football finals.

Moycarkey-Borris will take on Na Sairsealaigh Óg in the final of the Joe's Taxi & Mini Bus Hire Mid Tipperary Minor A Football Championship at Littleton (11am) while Templemore will host the final of the Joe's Taxi & Mini Bus Hire Mid Tipperary Minor B Football Championship between Boherlahan-Dualla and Loughmore-Castleiney (6.15pm).

COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

The Tipperary County Competitions Control Committee confirmed on Monday evening, March 25 the details for the opening round of the county senior hurling championship, Séamus Ó Riain Cup and the county intermediate hurling championship. In one particularly eye-catching fixture on Sunday, April 7 Clonoulty-Rossmore will launch their title defence against 2017 finalists Borris-Ileigh at Holycross (throw-in 2pm). Please click here for the details of each game.

SEMPLE STADIUM

Following a busy nine weeks - during which Semple Stadium hosted eleven games - the Thurles venue has been closed to ensure that the famous sod will be ready to host Tipperary's Munster Senior Football Championship clash with Limerick on Saturday, May 11; the hurlers will host Waterford on Sunday, May 19.

As a consequence the up-coming Munster Minor Football Championship clashes with Waterford (April 10) and Limerick (April 24) will not take place at Semple Stadium. It is understood that those contests will now take place at Seán Treacy Park in Tipperary Town.

