Fixtures confirmed for the opening round of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship

The fixtures have been confirmed for the opening round of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship - Kilruane MacDonagh’s will launch the defence of their divisional title when they place the Frank McGrath Cup on the line against Silvermines.

The divisional senior hurling championships will get under way in the Mid, South and West Tipperary divisions this forthcoming weekend - please click here for all the details.

The draw was made for the North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship on January 30 and because there are thirteen senior hurling teams in the North Tipperary division three clubs were drawn as byes in the opening round and progress directly to the quarter-finals - these are: Lorrha-Dorrha, Templederry Kenyons and Roscrea.

The remaining first round contests read as follows: Kilruane MacDonagh’s v Silvermines, Borris-Ileigh v Newport, Toomevara v Kiladangan, Nenagh Éire Óg v Burgess and Ballina v Portroe.

The following are the fixtures for the opening round of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship:

Friday, April 12

Toomevara v Kiladangan in Cloughjordan @ 6.30pm ET

Saturday, April 13

Ballina v Portroe in Nenagh @ 5.30pm ET

Sunday, April 14

Borris-Ileigh v Newport in Dolla @ 1.30pm ET

Nenagh Éire Óg v Burgess in Dolla @ 3pm ET

Kilruane MacDonagh's v Silvermines in Toomevara @ 6.30pm

