Tipperary name minor football panel ahead of opening championship clash with Waterford on April 10

Manager Matt O'Doherty has named the Tipperary minor football panel who will pit their wits against Waterford in the opening round of the 2019 Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship on Wednesday, April 10 (time and venue to to be confirmed). Following that contest the Premier County are away to Clare (April 17) and home to Limerick (April) with a potential phase one final taking place on May 7 (the phase one winner will contest the provincial championship proper against Cork and Kerry).

In 2018 Tipperary lost to Kerry (0-4 to 1-15) and while the Premier County re-covered to beat Limerick (2-12 to 1-11) and Waterford (2-11 to 2-6) Matt O'Doherty's men lost out to Clare in the provincial semi-final (2-4 to 1-9).

This season the Tipperary minor football management team consists of manager Matt O'Doherty, coach-selectors Peter Creedon and Johnny Nevin, selectors Vivian Downey and James Boland, strength and conditioning coach Mark Butler and physio Tomás Ryan.

And, the Tipperary minor football panel reads as follows: Cian O'Mahony (Ardfinnan), Francie Delaney (Cahir), Conor Shanahan (Inane Rovers), Darragh McCahey (Loughmore-Castleiney), Christy McDonagh (Cahir), Donagh Hickey (Arravale Rovers), Tomás Bourke (Boherlahan-Dualla), James Armstrong (Durlas Og), Tadgh Condon (Clonmel commercials), James Corcoran (JK Bracken's), Conor Neville (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Liam King (Ballinahinch), Josh kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Emmet butler (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Ed Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), Ben Comerford (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), Tom Tobin (Rosegreen), Paddy Creedon (Durlas Og), Jack Lillis (Drom & Inch), Leon Kennedy (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), Jamie Holloway (Carrick Swans), Luke Seacy (Inane Rovers), Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris), Jimmy Mullen (Drom & Inch), Eoin McCarthy (Clonmel Commercials), Jack Buckley (Cahir), Liam McCormack (Durlas Og), Mark O'Connor (Clonmel Commercials), Peter McGarry (Moyle Rovers), James Griffin (Upperchurch-Drombane), Eoin Wyse (Cahir), Conor Cadell (JK Bracken's) & Dara King (Ballina).

