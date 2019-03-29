Westside: signs of encouragement are in short supply for Tipperary during difficult spring

In the confined world of hurling, novelty can be a rarity. Yet that’s precisely what’s on offer next Sunday when Limerick and Waterford clash for the first time ever in a league final.

It’s new, it’s fresh and perhaps it’s entirely appropriate, coming after a 2018 season which saw new possibilities open up. The old order faded and Limerick took full advantage of the new dispensation to return to the top table. Their achievement will have emboldened others, including Waterford who, like the Shannonsiders, have enjoyed a prosperous spring time.

The rest of the hurling world, then, will watch on as the new boys play out this unique final. Limerick will be modest favourites but Waterford won this title as recently as 2015 and will rightly rate their chances.

The semi-finals were disappointing. With just three and two-point margins in the games at Nowlan Park you’d be forgiven for thinking that these were compelling contests. They were not. There was a lot of effort for sure but the play was pokey and patchy, with a lot or arm-wrestling and little fluid hurling.

Limerick were more comfortable winners than the three-points margin would suggest. They found Dublin’s high-energy workrate suffocating, in the first half especially. Thereafter they wore the metropolitans down to eventually go nine-up following Seamus Flanagan’s goal.

They should have been at their ease from there but a dogged Dublin kept snapping at their heels and in the end there were only three in it. The Ronan Hayes goal was a quality item which revived Dublin’s challenge at a critical juncture.

The All-Ireland champions have wintered well. They may not have blown opponents away but they have been solid and steady and are now on the cusp of another title, one I’m sure they’d really relish. They’ll be slightly irked by letting the lead dwindle in the final phase of this game – too much of an echo of the All-Ireland there for comfort.

Dublin have enjoyed a progressive league campaign. Mattie Kenny has already made his mark and nobody will underestimate them in the championship. In Eoghan O’Donnell and Sean Moran they have two of the best defenders in the game at present. Whether or not they have matching power in attack is debatable. Still it will be no surprise if they emerge from Leinster in the championship.

Galway should have had the second semi sealed at half-time. Two crucial interventions by Stephen O’Keeffe and a flukey goal from a long-range Stephen Bennett free kept Waterford alive in the contest. To the Deise’s credit they doggedly built momentum in the second half and finished strongest. Like Mattie Kenny, Paraic Fanning has got an instant bounce on his arrival as manager.

It was a game that once again highlighted Galway’s dependence on Joe Canning to work the oracle. In tight games he’s the go-to player and I suspect Micheal Donohue will be bothered by the failure of others to step up. Canning’s injury will be a worry too. He took a lot of hits during the game, and while Kevin Moran’s heavy challenge was legal the Galway man was clearly fouled in the lead-up to that incident. The refereeing wasn’t good.

Sunday’s final is promising. Limerick’s status as All-Ireland champions, as well as their solid progress through the league series earns them 8/13 favouritism. You reverse those figures for Waterford’s odds. Limerick have 11 league titles, the last being won in 1997, while Waterford have just three, the last earned in 2015.

It’s been an unpredictable league series, with contradictory evidence on show from week to week. However, in the midst of it all Limerick have been the steadiest force and so deserve to be fancied.

It won’t have escaped notice that this is an all-Munster final. It’s further evidence – if such was needed – that Tipperary face a really tough provincial campaign. We’ll have these league finalists coming to Thurles later and then must travel to Cork and Ennis to complete our schedule. At this point in late March could you, with any degree of assurance, see Tipperary emerging as one of the three qualifiers? We live off hope rather than confidence.

During the winter John Kiely spoke about his experiences last year and referred particularly to the nights when he paced his back yard in Galbally at two and three in the morning mulling over problems that had to be solved. I wonder does this find echoes with Liam Sheedy at the moment.

It has been a difficult spring for the second-time Tipperary manager; green shoots have been in short supply. After six league games what’s new about a likely Tipperary formation to face into the championship? Not a lot, I’d suggest, when you examine the possibilities.

What goalie will face Cork on May 12? Probably Paul Maher. His record isn’t perfect but his mistakes weren’t costly. Brian Hogan paid a heavy price for Graeme Mulcahy’s goal in the Limerick league game and Barry Hogan has been out injured so the Moyne man seems to be in pole position.

Barrett and Barry will likely feature on the full back line but the third piece of that jigsaw is problematic. Joe O’Dwyer has ownership at the moment but there are other contenders at his back including Killian O’Dwyer and Sean O’Brien; Donagh Maher and Alan Flynn appear to have lost ground.

At half back the Maher brothers are shoo-ins, it just depends on which of them gets the six or seven jersey. There are many who would like to see Brendan make it an all-Maher half back line, which would certainly look formidable. The problem is that Brendan may be needed at midfield, in which case others like Seamus Kennedy and maybe Robert Byrne come into the reckoning for half back. Barry Heffernan is another who lost ground during the league run.

Noel McGrath surely did enough during the league to push his claim for a midfield berth; Michael Breen’s impact was more sporadic. The Ballina man divides opinion – great on his day but too often anonymous.

There are eight or nine candidates for the forward positions but very few certainties at this juncture. Jason Forde, I’d assume, is a nailed-down starter, both for the frees as well as his general play. After that you take your pick.

‘Bubbles’ has shown credible signs of a return to his best form and is showing sound application in training, which should put him in the frame. Dan McCormack is back in action and if fit is definitely a player you’d want on your team.

The claims of others carry asterisks. John McGrath is back, but his form isn’t. The coming weeks could change that impression. ‘Bonner’ had a mixed league, good only in patches. Niall O’Meara delighted fans on occasions but other times doubts resurfaced.

What of Seamie Callanan? He was handed the captaincy as the go-to leader of the pack but it hasn’t worked out. He faltered badly on the frees and then his general play suffered. It would be a big call by the management to leave him on the bench in Cork but it’s surely an issue at this stage.

Jake Morris is probably seen as the best of last year’s U-21s so far. He got a lot of play time during the league and showed enough potential to keep his hopes of a championship start alive.

Mark Kehoe, Colin English and Ger Browne are others from that U-21 pool who might feature.

Overall I’m not sure our championship formation will vary greatly from previous years. Perhaps one or two newcomers at most and then the onus is back on the tried and trusted warriors of 2010 and 2016. Have they still got the edge for another championship drive? We live in hope.

There’s no doubt the Cork game will be the crunch fixture in the round robin series. Lose there and we’re immediately on the back foot; win in the Pairc and suddenly morale soars.

The Seamus Harnedy case could be central to that fixture. At present he’s suspended but I’m sure Cork will fight this one through every channel available - as will Kilkenny with Conor Delaney. The rule that suspended them for the opening championship games rather than that league play-off-cum-relegation fixture is an ass. Nonetheless I’m short on sympathy for the Cork man particularly, who was also red- carded last year. We’ll watch developments but my hunch is that they’ll find some loophole to earn a reprieve for the opening championship games.

In the meantime Liam Sheedy will shortly release his players back to their clubs for a championship round in early April – two games if you’re from the North division, it seems.

Designating April as a month of club activity is a misnomer. At most clubs have a game or two before the long wait until activity resumes in September. It’s a failed experiment which should now be abandoned and the championship start delayed until later in the summer.

Anyway our club championship kicks off on the weekend of April 7. That’s a matter for next week.