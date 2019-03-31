Boherlahan-Dualla edge a ferocious battle with Loughmore to land Mid Tipperary minor B football title

Boherlahan-Dualla were crowned champions following a ferociously hard-fought final of the Joe's Taxi & Mini Bus Hire Mid Tipperary Minor B Football Championship at Templemore on Sunday evening. Loughmore-Castleiney never gave an inch, but Boherlahan-Dualla were good value for this victory with the quality of Josh O’Dwyer’s play especially catching the eye.

Joe's Taxi & Mini Bus Hire Mid Tipperary

Minor B Football Championship Final

Boherlahan-Dualla 2-9 Loughmore-Castleiney 0-8

Outside of O’Dwyer’s accomplished display Martin Paul O’Dwyer was outstanding at centre-back for Boherlahan-Dualla while Jake Canny, Luke O’Flynn, James Murphy, Darragh Lacey, Thomas Bourke and Eoin Moloughney also shone brightly. For Loughmore-Castleiney Conor McGrath was terrific, but it was centre-back Edward Meagher who personified the never-say-die identity of the Loughmore club; Meagher gave his all throughout and his determination was truly something to behold.

Loughmore-Castleiney managed to hold their opponents scoreless for twenty-nine minutes of the second half, but the damage had already been done. Boherlahan-Dualla led 2-7 to 0-5 at the interval and deservedly so.

Boherlahan-Dualla were irresistible during the opening five minutes and although they booted three consecutive wides early on Josh O’Dwyer fired home a goal in the fourth minute to set them on their way.

Ed Connolly and Conor McGrath responded for Loughmore-Castleiney with excellent efforts, but Boherlahan-Dualla pressed the opposition kick-out superbly and tackled with real intent. Indeed, Boherlahan trapped their opponents deep inside their own half at regular intervals and between the 12th and 15th minutes belted over three points which arrived courtesy of Josh O’Dwyer, James Murphy and Jake Canny.

Ed Connolly and Eoin Moloughney then traded efforts before a Conor McGrath free left four between them (1-5 to 0-4) with twenty-two minutes played. The key score of this contest, however, materialised in the 23rd minute when Luke O’Flynn led a Boherlahan-Dualla counter-attack and Jake Canny and Josh O’Dwyer combined before Eoin Moloughney delivered a composed finish off his right (2-5 to 0-4).

Further efforts from Moloughney and James Murphy helped Boherlahan-Dualla toward an eight-point (2-7 to 0-5) interval advantage and Loughmore-Castleiney appeared utterly doomed.

You discount the Loughmore-Castleiney men, however, at your peril and they valiantly tried to battle their way back into this contest.

Loughmore-Castleiney gave it everything they had and although Conor McGrath booted over three frees during the opening twenty-one minutes of the second half that effort only succeeded in reducing the deficit to five points (0-8 to 2-7).

And, the determination of the Boherlahan-Dualla lads to filter back and help out their defence was especially noteworthy during this period. Indeed, during the frantic final quarter of this contest star man Josh O’Dwyer was spotted turning over the ball inside his own 21-yard line on three occasions.

Boherlahan-Dualla closed out this final with late points from James Murphy and Jake Canny (free).

MATCH DETAILS

Boherlahan-Dualla: Luke Kevin, James Tuohy, Thomas Bourke, Ned Ryan, James Casey, Martin Paul O’Dwyer, Euan Ryan, Luke O’Flynn, Michael O’Connor, Jake Canny (0-2, 0-1 frees), James Murphy (0-3), Niall Quaid, Darragh Lacey, Josh O’Dwyer (1-2, 0-1 frees), Eoin Moloughney (1-2). Subs: (35th) Pádraic Ryan for Niall Quaid, (42nd) Dean Mulcaire for Darragh Lacey, (60th) Mathew Connolly for Eoin Moloughney, (63rd) Niall Quigley for Luke O’Flynn.

Loughmore-Castleiney: Darragh Kelly, Paul McCahey, Darragh McCahey, Jay Shorley, Michael Connolly, Edward Meagher, Pádraig Treacy, Ciarán McCormack, Loughlin Campion, Philip O’Connell, Ed Connolly (0-2), Conor McGrath (0-6, 0-4 frees), AJ Leahy, Rory O’Hair, Gearóid Treacy. Subs: (29th) Jack Cullen for Gearóid Treacy, (HT) Gavin Shorley for Rory O’Hair, (51st) Bill Ryan for AJ Leahy, (59th) Kieran Shorley for Michael Connolly.

Referee: PJ Nolan (Killea).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.