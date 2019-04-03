14 wins on the bounce leave Cashel Town as Tipperary Division 2 champions-elect

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 2

GALBALLY UNITED 0 CASHEL TOWN 2

Cashel Town continued their quest for this year’s Second Division title and to have a 100% season when they negotiated the tough trip to Galbally on Sunday and came away with their 14th win on the bounce.

The visitors were comfortable right through but had to wait until the 13th minute to open the scoring when they were awarded a free kick about 25 yards from goal and it was slammed to the net by Mikey McDermott. This was how the score was at the break and the home side as they always do made things difficult right through the second half making it hard for the league leaders to get the second goal they desired and take some pressure off.

That finally did arrive ten minutes from time as Galbally’s legs began to tire, and came from the head of veteran Ian Hahessy who like Glenn Whelan might even get a belated call up to the next Irish squad such has been the improvement in his form this season.

Two goals and three points, with the season coming to a conclusion, Cashel Town are strong favourites for silverware at this stage.

FAI Vice President John Delaney attends soccer final in Cashel

SUIRSIDE 0 KILSHEELAN UNITED 8

In the only other game played in Division Two on Sunday, Suirside who knew they had been relegated after Donohill’s victory last weekend, went down to an eight goal defeat against a rampant Kilsheelan side on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors led 3-0 at the break and added five more afterwards in a game that had all the hallmarks of one that the players would have been as well doing without after a long season. On this evidence Suirside could do with a rest.