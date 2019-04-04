Tipperary SHC Preview: Thurles Sarsfields have been installed as favourites, but watch out for the Borris-Ileigh men

The script is well prepared. Thurles Sarsfields mis-fired during the 2018 season and the Blues are expected to come roaring back into contention this year.

And, the bookies agree - Thurles Sarsfields have been installed as 8/11 favourites to win the 2019 Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship while 30% of Premier County fans believe that Sars will re-claim the Dan Breen Cup (click here to contribute to our poll).

It is hard to disagree with such an assertion especially since Pádraic Maher will lead the Blues. There is no copy of Pádraic - not even a bad copy.

Loughmore trail Thurles Sars in the betting (11/2), the defending champions Clonoulty-Rossmore are a mile back at 14/1 while the defending South and North champions (Killenaule and Kilruane) are priced at 20/1 and 11/1 respectively.

Watch out, however, for the Borris-Ileigh men (14/1).

Borris-Ileigh progressed to the county final in 2017 while they also won the county senior hurling league title that season and the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship to boot. In 2018, however, Borris were hamstrung by a whole series of injuries - most notably to Brendan Maher, Dan McCormack, Shane Kenny, Paddy Stapleton and Conor Kenny. This season Borris-Ileigh will be picking from a full deck, Jerry Kelly and Ray McCormack are a year older while James Devaney may offer a potent option on the inside line. Meanwhile it is instructive to note that Portumna's Johnny Kelly has returned for a third season at the helm.

And, Borris-Ileigh enjoy an opportunity to outline their credentials on Sunday, April 7 when they face the defending county champions Clonoulty-Rossmore at Holycross (2pm); this contest makes for a delicious prospect and is certain to attract a bumper crowd.

Paddy Bourke, who was a selector in 2018, has taken over as manager with the champions while Clonoulty-Rossmore got their West campaign off to a great start on Sunday last when easing past Cashel King Cormacs with fourteen points to spare (1-27 to 0-16). The game against Borris-Ileigh, however, will represent a much more significant test.

Group two will also feature a contest between Toomevara and Moycarkey- Borris in Templemore (2pm) on Sunday, April 7. Denis Kelly has remained on as the Toomevara manager while Ken Dunne coaches the side.

The Moycarkey-Borris senior hurling team is managed by Brian Lonergan and is coached by Sean Prendergast (Waterford) this season.

Toome's graph is rising steadily and the Greyhounds are working hard to build on the progress made in 2018. Denis Kelly is a smart operator and you can be sure that he will not allow his players to take a talented Moycarkey for granted. So, Toomevara should get off to a winning start here.

GROUP ONE

Both games in group one take place on Saturday, April 6 - first up at Dolla (3.30pm) is the meeting of Nenagh Éire Óg and Upperchurch-Drombane while at 6pm in Borrisoleigh Burgess take on Loughmore-Castleiney.

Considering their 2018 county final defeat suffered at the hands of Clonoulty it will be interesting to see how the Nenagh Éire Óg lads react. Former players Noel Maloney and John Brennan have been appointed as joint-managers of the Nenagh Éire Óg senior hurling team and they will be hoping to see a real response from the Blues this season.

Nenagh Éire Óg, however, are faced with a real tough nut to crack this weekend.

John Ryan has returned as manager with the ‘Church while his management team now features Holycross-Ballycahill's Michael Ferncombe as coach. And, watch out for the impact that Alan O’Connor is likely to have on Upperchurch as the team's strength and conditioning coach.

Alan O'Connor is one of the most renowned S&C practitioners on the circuit and he may well represent the missing piece for a Upperchurch-Drombane team who are poised to really challenge at county and divisional level.

Following on from Burgess' Séamus Ó Riain Cup final success in 2018 manager Pat Gibson has remained in place while Adare's Paul Keane has returned for a second successive season as coach.

The Burgess men will be eager to make an impact this season, but face a Loughmore-Castleiney team, now managed by Noel Morris, who will be expected to win this encounter without too much fuss.

The defending Mid Tipperary champions, however, need to be on their guard.

If the Burgess half-back line - featuring Donagh Maher - get a grip on proceedings and Stephen Murray gets on a roll up front the North men could cause Loughmore serious problems.

With due respect to Burgess, however, a Loughmore-Castleiney slip up here would represent a monumental shock.

GROUP THREE

Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill are likely to run into a highly-motivated Thurles Sarsfields team at Dundrum (6pm) on Saturday, April 6.

Séamus Quinn has returned as manager of the Blues while Garry Mernagh - who helped to guide the Blues to the 2012 Munster title alongside Quinn - is back as coach.

Cast in the role of distinct underdog here is an Éire Óg Annacarty team managed by Paul Sexton while Limerick man John Touhy coaches the side.

Thurles Sarsfields will be very hard to stop here.

Then on Sunday, April 7 one of the most attractive games in the opening round of games takes place at Templemore (3.30pm) when Killenaule and Kilruane MacDonagh’s collide.

The respective sides were crowned as divisional champions last season while Killenaule produced one of 2018’s outstanding displays when beating Kilruane 2-24 to 3-16 during the group phase of the championship.

Former Waterford manager Michael Ryan - who guided St Mary's Clonmel to intermediate county final success in 2017 - has been appointed as manager of the Killenaule senior hurling team while Tony Shelly (who is also coaching the Tipperary minor hurling team this year) coaches the side.

Following a terrific 2018 season Liam O'Shea has returned as Kilruane manager while Ballinahinch's Cormac McGrath is coach. Watch out for a real edge to Kilruane’s play in this clash while it will be interesting to see how Killenaule perform in this year's championship.

Killenaule narrowly lost out to Loughmore-Castleiney last year and definitely have the ability to do real damage this term.

Kilruane, who pushed Thurles to the limit in the 2018 quarter-finals, may well have the edge here.

GROUP FOUR

Group four gets underway on Saturday, April 6 when Kiladangan and Drom & Inch collide at Templederry (6pm) while on Sunday, April 7 Roscrea and Portroe meet in Nenagh (3.30pm).

Both Kiladangan and Drom & Inch will fancy their chances to make a big impression on this year’s championship and will be hot favourites to progress from this group.

Brian Lawlor manages Kiladangan this season while Portumna native Seán Treacy will coach the side. An eye-catching Kiladangan management team also features selectors James Flannery and Murty Nolan.

Meanwhile Séamus Kennedy is at the Drom & Inch helm once more while Galway man John Mullins coaches the side. The Drom & Inch management team also features selectors Lorcan Looby, Tom Kenneally and Eamonn Buckley.

You can expect the game between Drom & Inch and Kiladangan to be a close contest with, perhaps, Kiladangan just narrowly favoured to get their season off to a winning start.

The clash between Roscrea and Portroe is critically important to both sides. With Kiladangan and Drom & Inch hotly-fancied to progress to the quarter-finals this clash will more than likely determine who avoids a potential relegation to the Séamus Ó Riain Cup.

Club stalwart Dinny Hogan is the Portroe senior hurling manager for the second successive season and he is joined on the management team by selectors Noel O'Halloran and Dinny Quinn.

Meanwhile Liam Dunphy is the Roscrea boss and is working alongside former Clare inter-county star Colin Lynch (coach).

Roscrea have looked lively during their county hurling league campaign thus far and they get the tentative nod in this one.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.