TIPPERARY GAA FIXTURES

Going to a GAA game in Tipperary this weekend - What's on, when and where?

COUNTY  TIPPERARY FIXTURES

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 1 Round 1

Dolla 15:30 Nenagh Éire Óg V Upperchurch-Drombane. Referee: Paddy Ivors

Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 4 Rd 1

Littleton 16:30 JK Brackens V St Mary's. Referee: Phil Ryan

County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 1 Round 1

Boherlahan 16:30 Moyne/Templetuohy V Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Referee: Padraig Skeffington

County SHC - Group 1 Round 1

Borrisoleigh 18:00 Burgess V Loughmore-Castleiney. Referee: Johnny Ryan

County SHC - Group 3 Round 1

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 18:00 Thurles Sarsfields V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill. Referee: Keith Delahunty

County SHC - Group 4 Round 1

Templederry 18:00 Kildangan V Drom-Inch. Referee: John Mc Cormack

Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 2 Rd 1

Nenagh 18:00 Newport V Silvermines. Referee: Peter Carroll

Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 4 Rd 1

Boherlahan 18:00 Clonakenny V Cashel King Cormacs. Referee: Noel Cosgrave

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

County IHC - Group 2 Round 1

Drombane 13:00, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Drom-Inch. Referee: Michael Murphy

County IHC - Group 3 Round 1

Kilcommon 13:30, Cappawhite V Borrisokane. Referee: John Butler

County SHC - Group 2 Round 1

Holycross 14:00, Borris-Ileigh V Clonoulty/Rossmore. Ref: Kevin Jordan

Templemore 14:00, Moycarkey-Borris V Toomevara. Referee: Fergal Horgan

Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 1 Round 1

Nenagh 14:00, Thurles Sarsfields V Lorrha-Dorrha. Referee: Mark Jordan

County SHC - Group 3 Round 1

Templemore 15:30, Killenaule V Kilruane MacDonaghs. Referee: Sean Everard

County SHC - Group 4 Round 1

Nenagh 15:30, Roscrea V Portroe. Referee: Conor Doyle

Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 1 Round 1

Holycross 15:30, Templederry Kenyons V Carrick Swans. Referee: P J Nolan

County IHC - Group 2 Round 1

The Ragg 16:30, Shannon Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun. Referee: Michael Kennedy

County IHC - Group 4 Round 1

Newport 16:30, Lattin Cullen Gaels V Kildangan. Referee: Seamus Delaney

Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 3 Round 1

The Ragg 18:00, Ballina V Mullinahone. Referee: Sean Bradshaw

County IHC - Group 3 Round 1

Littleton 18:00, Boherlahan Dualla V Gortnahoe-Glengoole. Ref: Philip Kelly

County IHC - Group 4 Round 1

Newport 18:00, Sean Treacys V Moneygall. Referee: Tom Loughnane

County IHC - Group 5 Round 1

Ardfinnan 18:00 Moyle Rovers V Golden-Kilfeacle. Ref: Tom McGrath

 

WEST TIPPERARY FIXTURES

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

West Tipp MHL Round 1

Annacarty, 18:30, Eire Òg Annacarty/ Galtee Rovers V Rockwell/Rosegreen. Referee: Willie Kennedy

Sean Treacy Park, 18:30, Arravale Rovers V Cappawhite Gaels. Referee: Phil Ryan

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 18:30, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Emly/Treacys. Referee: Padraig Skeffington

Clonoulty,  18:30, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Golden-Kilfeacle. Ref: Paddy Russell

Lisvernane 18:30, Lattin Cullen Gaels V Cashel King Cormacs

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Gleeson Concrete West Tipperary JHC A Round 1

Sean Treacy Park, 12:00, Emly V Rockwell Rovers. Ref: Seanie Peters

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 18:00, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Arravale Rovers. Referee: Fergal Horgan

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

West Tipp JBHL Round 1

Annacarty ,18:45, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Solohead. Referee: Sean Bradshaw

Leahy Park, Cashel, 18:45, Cashel KC V Cappawhite. Referee: Mark Jordan

Kilcommon, 18:45, Sean Treacys V Clonoulty/Rossmore. Referee: Fergal Horgan

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 18:45, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Golden-Kilfeacle. Ref: David Grogan

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

West Tipp MHL Round 2

New Inn, 18:30, Rockwell/ Rosegreen V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

Emly 18:30, Emly/Treacys V Arravale Rovers

Golden, 18:30, Golden-Kilfeacle V Lattin Cullen Gaels

Cappawhite, 18:30, Cappawhite Gaels V Clonoulty/Rossmore

Leahy Park, Cashel, 18:30, Cashel King Cormacs V Eire Òg Annacarty/Galtee Rovers. Referee: Sean O’Halloran

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

West Tipp JBHL Round 2

Clonoulty, 19:00, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill

Rosegreen Community Field, 19:00, Rosegreen V Sean Treacys

Golden, 19:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Cashel King Cormacs

Solohead, 19:00, Solohead V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

 

SOUTH TIPPERARY FIXTURES

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Sureprint South  Minor A Football Championship  Round 1

Killenaule 17:00, Anner Gaels V Moyle Rovers

Round 2

Kilsheelan 17:00, Carrick Swans V Clonmel Commercials

Round 3

Ballylooby 17:00 Cahir V Ballyporeen. Referee: Cathal Boyle

South  Minor B Football Championship 2019 Round 4

Marlfield 17:00, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Ardfinnan Gaels

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

John Quirke Jewellers South  Junior A Hurling   Round 1

Cloneen 12:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Ballingarry

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

John Quirke Jewellers South  Junior A Hurling Championship  Round 1

Monroe 18:30, St Patrick's V Carrick Swans

John Quirke Jewellers South  Junior A Hurling Championship  Round 1

Fethard GAA Park, 18:30, Mullinahone V Clonmel Óg.