Going to a GAA game in Tipperary this weekend - What's on, when and where?
COUNTY TIPPERARY FIXTURES
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 1 Round 1
Dolla 15:30 Nenagh Éire Óg V Upperchurch-Drombane. Referee: Paddy Ivors
Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 4 Rd 1
Littleton 16:30 JK Brackens V St Mary's. Referee: Phil Ryan
County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 1 Round 1
Boherlahan 16:30 Moyne/Templetuohy V Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Referee: Padraig Skeffington
County SHC - Group 1 Round 1
Borrisoleigh 18:00 Burgess V Loughmore-Castleiney. Referee: Johnny Ryan
County SHC - Group 3 Round 1
Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 18:00 Thurles Sarsfields V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill. Referee: Keith Delahunty
County SHC - Group 4 Round 1
Templederry 18:00 Kildangan V Drom-Inch. Referee: John Mc Cormack
Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 2 Rd 1
Nenagh 18:00 Newport V Silvermines. Referee: Peter Carroll
Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 4 Rd 1
Boherlahan 18:00 Clonakenny V Cashel King Cormacs. Referee: Noel Cosgrave
SUNDAY, APRIL 7
County IHC - Group 2 Round 1
Drombane 13:00, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Drom-Inch. Referee: Michael Murphy
County IHC - Group 3 Round 1
Kilcommon 13:30, Cappawhite V Borrisokane. Referee: John Butler
County SHC - Group 2 Round 1
Holycross 14:00, Borris-Ileigh V Clonoulty/Rossmore. Ref: Kevin Jordan
Templemore 14:00, Moycarkey-Borris V Toomevara. Referee: Fergal Horgan
Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 1 Round 1
Nenagh 14:00, Thurles Sarsfields V Lorrha-Dorrha. Referee: Mark Jordan
County SHC - Group 3 Round 1
Templemore 15:30, Killenaule V Kilruane MacDonaghs. Referee: Sean Everard
County SHC - Group 4 Round 1
Nenagh 15:30, Roscrea V Portroe. Referee: Conor Doyle
Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 1 Round 1
Holycross 15:30, Templederry Kenyons V Carrick Swans. Referee: P J Nolan
County IHC - Group 2 Round 1
The Ragg 16:30, Shannon Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun. Referee: Michael Kennedy
County IHC - Group 4 Round 1
Newport 16:30, Lattin Cullen Gaels V Kildangan. Referee: Seamus Delaney
Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 3 Round 1
The Ragg 18:00, Ballina V Mullinahone. Referee: Sean Bradshaw
County IHC - Group 3 Round 1
Littleton 18:00, Boherlahan Dualla V Gortnahoe-Glengoole. Ref: Philip Kelly
County IHC - Group 4 Round 1
Newport 18:00, Sean Treacys V Moneygall. Referee: Tom Loughnane
County IHC - Group 5 Round 1
Ardfinnan 18:00 Moyle Rovers V Golden-Kilfeacle. Ref: Tom McGrath
WEST TIPPERARY FIXTURES
FRIDAY, APRIL 5
West Tipp MHL Round 1
Annacarty, 18:30, Eire Òg Annacarty/ Galtee Rovers V Rockwell/Rosegreen. Referee: Willie Kennedy
Sean Treacy Park, 18:30, Arravale Rovers V Cappawhite Gaels. Referee: Phil Ryan
Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 18:30, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Emly/Treacys. Referee: Padraig Skeffington
Clonoulty, 18:30, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Golden-Kilfeacle. Ref: Paddy Russell
Lisvernane 18:30, Lattin Cullen Gaels V Cashel King Cormacs
SUNDAY, APRIL 7
Gleeson Concrete West Tipperary JHC A Round 1
Sean Treacy Park, 12:00, Emly V Rockwell Rovers. Ref: Seanie Peters
Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 18:00, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Arravale Rovers. Referee: Fergal Horgan
TUESDAY, APRIL 9
West Tipp JBHL Round 1
Annacarty ,18:45, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Solohead. Referee: Sean Bradshaw
Leahy Park, Cashel, 18:45, Cashel KC V Cappawhite. Referee: Mark Jordan
Kilcommon, 18:45, Sean Treacys V Clonoulty/Rossmore. Referee: Fergal Horgan
Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 18:45, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Golden-Kilfeacle. Ref: David Grogan
FRIDAY, APRIL 12
West Tipp MHL Round 2
New Inn, 18:30, Rockwell/ Rosegreen V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Emly 18:30, Emly/Treacys V Arravale Rovers
Golden, 18:30, Golden-Kilfeacle V Lattin Cullen Gaels
Cappawhite, 18:30, Cappawhite Gaels V Clonoulty/Rossmore
Leahy Park, Cashel, 18:30, Cashel King Cormacs V Eire Òg Annacarty/Galtee Rovers. Referee: Sean O’Halloran
TUESDAY, APRIL 16
West Tipp JBHL Round 2
Clonoulty, 19:00, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill
Rosegreen Community Field, 19:00, Rosegreen V Sean Treacys
Golden, 19:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Cashel King Cormacs
Solohead, 19:00, Solohead V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
SOUTH TIPPERARY FIXTURES
SATURDAY, APRIL 6
Sureprint South Minor A Football Championship Round 1
Killenaule 17:00, Anner Gaels V Moyle Rovers
Round 2
Kilsheelan 17:00, Carrick Swans V Clonmel Commercials
Round 3
Ballylooby 17:00 Cahir V Ballyporeen. Referee: Cathal Boyle
South Minor B Football Championship 2019 Round 4
Marlfield 17:00, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Ardfinnan Gaels
SUNDAY, APRIL 7
John Quirke Jewellers South Junior A Hurling Round 1
Cloneen 12:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Ballingarry
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10
John Quirke Jewellers South Junior A Hurling Championship Round 1
Monroe 18:30, St Patrick's V Carrick Swans
John Quirke Jewellers South Junior A Hurling Championship Round 1
Fethard GAA Park, 18:30, Mullinahone V Clonmel Óg.
