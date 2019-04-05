Tipperary chairman notes “concerns” as Killenaule club raise issue regarding limited access to inter-county players

County Board chairman John Devane has indicated that he will “take note of the concerns” raised following a complaint from the Killenaule club that inter-county players were not fully released back to their clubs preceding the first round of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship.

At a meeting of the County Board at the Sarsfields Centre in Thurles on Thursday, April 4 Killenaule delegate Eleanor Lahart raised the issue of inter-county player availability to clubs or the lack thereof.

In a composed and sincere address Eleanor Lahart asked why the inter-county teams had persisted with training during the week preceding the first round of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship.

Ms Lahart explained that six Killenaule players featured on the respective inter-county football and hurling squads and that the Killenaule club had very limited access to those players. The Killenaule delegate argued that players should be released to their clubs for the “couple of weeks” during which time the South Tipperary club could prepare for and compete in the county senior hurling and football championships.

Ms Lahart explained that Killenaule would play in the opening round of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship with a team featuring six players who had not enjoyed an opportunity to play with the rest of their teammates for a significant period of time. Indeed, you could argue that a club like Killenaule is actually at a disadvantage for doing the work necessary to develop six players of an inter-county standard in the first instance.

Although the vast majority of club delegates remained silent on the issue Loughmore-Castleiney delegate Tom McGrath did warn the County Board executive that “the clubs are not happy with what is happening”.

In response to Eleanor Lahart raising the issue County Board secretary Tim Floyd argued that considering the amount of funds being invested in the preparation of the Tipperary inter-county panels it was “unreasonable” to ask managers to stop training and release players back to their clubs “completely”.

Toomevara delegate Jackie Meagher took issue with the comments made by Mr Floyd - the obvious inference being made by the County Board secretary was that the inter-county players would not be trained to an adequate standard with their clubs.

“You cannot sit up there and talk about the investment in the county players and not talk about the clubs,” Jackie Meagher said.

“What about the investment in the clubs? What about the investment that we have made in our players? The County Board have to trust the clubs. You have to trust the training regimes within the clubs. We are training our players to a high standard,” the Toomevara delegate added.

MINOR FOOTBALL ISSUE

Tom Maher (the secretary of the CCC) takes responsibility for the scheduling of post primary schools competitions in the Premier County. And, at the April 4 meeting of the County Board Mr Maher raised an issue regarding a conflict between under-17 school hurling teams and the inter-county minor football panel.

This season the Tipperary team will compete in a revamped Munster Minor Football Championship which features phase one games against Waterford (April 10), Clare (April 17) and Limerick (April 24). This series of games has led to a scheduling conflict with the under-17 inter-school hurling competitions which have been taking place during recent weeks.

Tom Maher revealed that members of the Tipperary minor football panel “are being told not to play under-17 hurling with their school”. The Moyne-Templetuohy man explained that he was “not blaming anybody”, but Mr Maher did ask “where do we go from here”?

Meanwhile Roscrea delegate Mark McLoughlin revealed that he had been in contact with a “very, very upset parent of a child who had been encouraged not to play for his school team”. Mr McLoughlin suggested that perhaps it was time for anyone appointed to an inter-county management team to be issued with a set of “guidelines” regarding this specific issue.

In response County Board chairman John Devane described the issue as “food for thought”.

Mr Devane said that he could “sense your frustration” before insisting that “we have to find a way to allow players to play with their school, their club and their inter-county team”.

“We are not anywhere near finding that balance,” the Boherlahan-Dualla man said.

County Board development officer PJ Maher asked delegates to consider appointing a player welfare officer to the executive which players could approach with such issues.

