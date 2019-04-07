HURLING
Tipperary IHC Round-Up: Boherlahan-Dualla’s two-point win over Gortnahoe-Glengoole catches the eye
County Board chairman John Devane pictured presenting the cup to Boherlahan-Dualla captain Johnny Maher following the 2018 county junior A hurling final at New Inn. Photo: Eamonn McGee
The Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship got underway over the weekend with Boherlahan-Dualla’s two-point win over Mid rivals Gortnahoe-Glengoole really catching the eye (3-18 to 3-16) on Sunday at Littleton. It appears likely that Boherlahan, the 2018 county junior A champions, are not content to simply make up the numbers at the intermediate grade this season.
Borrisokane, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Cappawhite and Boherlahan-Dualla comprise group three and on Sunday at Kilcommon Cappawhite and Borrisokane battled to a stalemate (1-16 apiece).
Group one features three teams - Moyne-Templetuohy made light work of Kilsheelan-Kilcash at Boherlahan on Saturday (3-20 to 1-17) while Ballinahinch were waiting in the wings.
Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams find themselves in group two alongside Shannon Rovers, Drom & Inch and Galtee Rovers. And, the Kickhams got their campaign off to a winning start when the West men beat Drom & Inch (their second team) 2-13 to 0-13 in Drombane on Sunday. Meanwhile that evening at The Ragg Shannon Rovers beat Galtee Rovers with eight points to spare (1-19 to 2-8).
In group four on Sunday Lattin-Cullen Gaels lost out to Kiladangan (1-13 to 1-19) at Newport while Seán Treacy’s suffered a narrow defeat to Moneygall (0-21 to 3-13) at the same venue.
Finally, three teams compete for ultimate honours in group five. Ballybacon-Grange were idle last weekend while Moyle Rovers beat Golden-Kilfeacle (3-7 to 0-14) at Ardfinnan.
Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship Results
Roinn I (Dan Breen Cup)
Group One
Nenagh Éire Óg 2-21 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-15
Burgess 2-21 Loughmore-Castleiney 2-21
Group Two
Borris-Ileigh 1-18 Clonoulty-Rossmore 1-15
Toomevara 2-19 Moycarkey-Borris 1-18
Group Three
Éire Óg Annacarty 0-24 Thurles Sarsfields 0-15
Kilruane MacDonagh’s 2-17 Killenaule 1-18
Group Four
Kiladangan 2-23 Drom & Inch 0-20
Roscrea 0-21 Portroe 1-18
Roinn II (Séamus Ó Riain Cup)
Group One
Thurles Sarsfields 0-16 Lorrha-Dorrha 1-13
Templederry Kenyons 1-19 Carrick Swans 1-14
Group Two
Silvermines 1-14 Newport 0-14
Holycross-Ballycahill bye
Group Three
Mullinahone 2-19 Ballina 1-12
Ballingarry a bye
Group Four
Clonakenny 1-19 Cashel King Cormacs 0-16
JK Bracken’s 4-13 St Mary’s Clonmel 2-13
