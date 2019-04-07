Tipperary IHC Round-Up: Boherlahan-Dualla’s two-point win over Gortnahoe-Glengoole catches the eye

The Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship got underway over the weekend with Boherlahan-Dualla’s two-point win over Mid rivals Gortnahoe-Glengoole really catching the eye (3-18 to 3-16) on Sunday at Littleton. It appears likely that Boherlahan, the 2018 county junior A champions, are not content to simply make up the numbers at the intermediate grade this season.

Borrisokane, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Cappawhite and Boherlahan-Dualla comprise group three and on Sunday at Kilcommon Cappawhite and Borrisokane battled to a stalemate (1-16 apiece).

Group one features three teams - Moyne-Templetuohy made light work of Kilsheelan-Kilcash at Boherlahan on Saturday (3-20 to 1-17) while Ballinahinch were waiting in the wings.

Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams find themselves in group two alongside Shannon Rovers, Drom & Inch and Galtee Rovers. And, the Kickhams got their campaign off to a winning start when the West men beat Drom & Inch (their second team) 2-13 to 0-13 in Drombane on Sunday. Meanwhile that evening at The Ragg Shannon Rovers beat Galtee Rovers with eight points to spare (1-19 to 2-8).

In group four on Sunday Lattin-Cullen Gaels lost out to Kiladangan (1-13 to 1-19) at Newport while Seán Treacy’s suffered a narrow defeat to Moneygall (0-21 to 3-13) at the same venue.

Finally, three teams compete for ultimate honours in group five. Ballybacon-Grange were idle last weekend while Moyle Rovers beat Golden-Kilfeacle (3-7 to 0-14) at Ardfinnan.

Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship Results

Roinn I (Dan Breen Cup)

Group One

Nenagh Éire Óg 2-21 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-15

Burgess 2-21 Loughmore-Castleiney 2-21

Group Two

Borris-Ileigh 1-18 Clonoulty-Rossmore 1-15

Toomevara 2-19 Moycarkey-Borris 1-18

Group Three

Éire Óg Annacarty 0-24 Thurles Sarsfields 0-15

Kilruane MacDonagh’s 2-17 Killenaule 1-18

Group Four

Kiladangan 2-23 Drom & Inch 0-20

Roscrea 0-21 Portroe 1-18

Roinn II (Séamus Ó Riain Cup)

Group One

Thurles Sarsfields 0-16 Lorrha-Dorrha 1-13

Templederry Kenyons 1-19 Carrick Swans 1-14

Group Two

Silvermines 1-14 Newport 0-14

Holycross-Ballycahill bye

Group Three

Mullinahone 2-19 Ballina 1-12

Ballingarry a bye

Group Four

Clonakenny 1-19 Cashel King Cormacs 0-16

JK Bracken’s 4-13 St Mary’s Clonmel 2-13

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.