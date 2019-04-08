Tipperary SHC: Templederry emerge as winners, but not before Carrick Swans really tested the Kenyons

Among the favourites to win the Séamus Ó Riain Cup this year the Templederry Kenyons were put through their paces in a feisty encounter in group one at Holycross on Sunday before emerging with full points.

Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling

Championship - Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II)

Templederry Kenyons 1-19 Carrick Swans 1-14

Templederry, even without suspended former inter-county man Gearoid Ryan and the injured Tadhg McLoughlin, looked the better-equipped side, but an energetic and combative approach from the South side ensured that the North boys could never relax and it wasn’t until Sean Ryan’s goal in the 46th minute (which gave them a six-point lead) that they began to live up to their favouritism.

Templederry had the wind in the first half, but Swans enjoyed as much of the play. The sides were level at five points each after the first quarter and were at 0-8 each after thirty minutes before an injury time Eanna Murray '65 gave Templederry the 0-9 to 0-8 advantage at the break.

At that stage the odds seemed to favour Swans who were expected to capitalise on the elements in the second period. Instead, it was Templederry who began to call the shots. They had the first three points from Eanna Murray (two) and Brian Stapleton to push ahead after four minutes, but by the 42nd minute, thanks to Dwayne Fogarty’s free-taking, Swans were tucked neatly in behind them at 0-13 to 0-12.

BALL IN SWANS' COURT

The ball still lay in Swans’ court, but now Templederry began to turn the screw and after Eanna Murray had twice pointed frees Sean Ryan collected Padraig O'Leary’s pass and shot home a 46th minute goal for a 1-15 to 0-12 lead.

Aaron Dunne came on for Swans and he made a difference as they sought to make up the leeway. However they were seven points adrift with the game in injury time when Dunne bagged the Swans goal, but Adrian Ryan had the final say with a Templederry point.

It is early days yet for Templederry, but the signs are encouraging and with the full compliment they will be formidable opposition at this level. They have a very strong spine to the team with Thomas Stapleton, Christy Coughlan, Brian Stapleton, Adrian Ryan and Eanna Murray key figures while Darragh Carey also worked very hard.

Swans were in Dan Breen Cup competition last year and will expect to figure in the shake up for honours here. Their’s was a gutsy performance which they will hope to build on before encountering Sarsfields and Lorrha in later rounds. Goalie Kieran Lonergan, Scott Hogan, Stephen Hahessy, Colin Waters, Dwayne Fogarty and Dean Waters were their top performers in this encounter.

MATCH DETAILS

Templederry Kenyons: Paul Murray, Padraig Hogan, Thomas Stapleton, Michael Ryan, Paudi Ryan, Christy Coughlan, Dale Donnelly, Brian Stapleton (0-1), Darragh Carey (0-1), Odhran Murphy (0-2), Adrian Ryan (0-3), Eanna Murray (0-8, 0-6 frees), Matthew Hogan (0-1), Padraig O'Leary (0-2), Sean Ryan (1-1).



Carrick Swans: Kieran Lonergan, Daniel Walsh, Scott Hogan, Billy Murphy, Stephen Hahessy, Colin Waters, Dale O'Hanlon, Gavin O'Halloran (0-2), Gerry Walsh, Danny O'Hanlon (0-1), Kevin Lanigan, Dean Waters (0-3), Damian McCarthy, James Waters, Dwane Fogarty (0-6, 0-6 frees). Subs: (38th) Aaron Dunne (1-1) for J Waters, (48th) Lee Wall for Danny O'Hanlon, (53rd) Darren Fahey (0-1) for Lanigan.

Referee: PJ Nolan (Killea).