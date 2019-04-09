Here are the details for the twenty-six club football games you can see in Tipperary this weekend for just €15

Following a weekend stuffed full with top class club hurling action the focus now turns in the Premier County to football with twenty-six games taking place this forthcoming weekend in the Tipperary Water-sponsored county senior, intermediate and junior A football championships. And, the County Board has unveiled another attractive “Weekend Package” - for just €15 supporters can attend as many games as they wish.

This “Weekend Package” can be purchased from gate checkers at all games on Saturday or from the Tipperary GAA Shop in Lár na Páirce, Thurles all this week up to Saturday at 5.30pm. For the details of each and every football fixture please turn to page 71 of this week's issue.

Fixtures

Saturday, April 13

Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship

Ballyporeen v JK Bracken's in Golden @ 5pm

Clonmel Commercials v Arravale Rovers in Cashel @ 6.30pm

Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun v Moyne-Templetuohy in Dundrum @ 6.30pm

Loughmore-Castleiney v Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Golden @ 6.30pm

Moyle Rovers v Upperchurch-Drombane in Littleton @ 6.30pm

Tipperary Water County Intermediate Football Championship

Carrick Swans v Drom & Inch in Cashel @ 5pm

Rockwell Rovers v Grangemockler-Ballyneale in Ned Hall Park @ 6.30pm

Tipperary Water County Junior A Football Championship

Sean Treacy's v Gortnahoe-Glengoole in Dundrum @ 5pm

St Patrick's v Cappawhite in Clonoulty @ 5pm

Boherlahan-Dualla v Clerihan in Clonoulty @ 6.30pm

Sunday, April 14

Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship

Ardfinnan v Kiladangan in Boherlahan @ 1.30pm

Aherlow Gaels v Cahir in Bansha @ 1.30pm

Killenaule v Éire Óg Annacarty in Bansha @ 3pm

Tipperary Water County Intermediate Football Championship

Cashel King Cormacs v Clonmel Commercials in Fethard @ 2pm

Moyle Rovers v Loughmore-Castleiney in Boherlahan @ 3pm

Moycarkey-Borris v Borrisokane in Templemore @ 5pm

Golden-Kilfeacle v JK Bracken's in Holycross @ 6pm

Clonmel Óg v Father Sheehy's in Ballylooby @ 6.30pm

Clonoulty-Rossmore v Fethard in New Inn @ 6.30pm

Tipperary Water County Junior A Football Championship

Newcastle v Arravale Rovers in Beal Atha Poirin @ 2pm

Mullinahone v Solohead in New Inn @ 5pm

Ballingarry v Ballylooby-Castlegrace in Clonmel Sportsfield @ 5pm

Shannon Rovers v Cahir in Drombane @ 6pm

Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams v Portroe in Borrisoleigh @ 6.30pm

Ardfinnan v Emly in Sean Treacy Park @ 6.30pm

Rosegreen v Moyle Rovers in Clonmel Sportsfield @ 6.30pm

