GAELIC FOOTBALL
Here are the details for the twenty-six club football games you can see in Tipperary this weekend for just €15
Football Board chairman Barry O'Brian pictured presenting the trophy to Moyle Rovers captain Alan Campbell following the 2018 county senior football championship final. Photo: Eamonn McGee
Following a weekend stuffed full with top class club hurling action the focus now turns in the Premier County to football with twenty-six games taking place this forthcoming weekend in the Tipperary Water-sponsored county senior, intermediate and junior A football championships. And, the County Board has unveiled another attractive “Weekend Package” - for just €15 supporters can attend as many games as they wish.
This “Weekend Package” can be purchased from gate checkers at all games on Saturday or from the Tipperary GAA Shop in Lár na Páirce, Thurles all this week up to Saturday at 5.30pm. For the details of each and every football fixture please turn to page 71 of this week's issue.
Fixtures
Saturday, April 13
Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship
Ballyporeen v JK Bracken's in Golden @ 5pm
Clonmel Commercials v Arravale Rovers in Cashel @ 6.30pm
Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun v Moyne-Templetuohy in Dundrum @ 6.30pm
Loughmore-Castleiney v Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Golden @ 6.30pm
Moyle Rovers v Upperchurch-Drombane in Littleton @ 6.30pm
Tipperary Water County Intermediate Football Championship
Carrick Swans v Drom & Inch in Cashel @ 5pm
Rockwell Rovers v Grangemockler-Ballyneale in Ned Hall Park @ 6.30pm
Tipperary Water County Junior A Football Championship
Sean Treacy's v Gortnahoe-Glengoole in Dundrum @ 5pm
St Patrick's v Cappawhite in Clonoulty @ 5pm
Boherlahan-Dualla v Clerihan in Clonoulty @ 6.30pm
Sunday, April 14
Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship
Ardfinnan v Kiladangan in Boherlahan @ 1.30pm
Aherlow Gaels v Cahir in Bansha @ 1.30pm
Killenaule v Éire Óg Annacarty in Bansha @ 3pm
Tipperary Water County Intermediate Football Championship
Cashel King Cormacs v Clonmel Commercials in Fethard @ 2pm
Moyle Rovers v Loughmore-Castleiney in Boherlahan @ 3pm
Moycarkey-Borris v Borrisokane in Templemore @ 5pm
Golden-Kilfeacle v JK Bracken's in Holycross @ 6pm
Clonmel Óg v Father Sheehy's in Ballylooby @ 6.30pm
Clonoulty-Rossmore v Fethard in New Inn @ 6.30pm
Tipperary Water County Junior A Football Championship
Newcastle v Arravale Rovers in Beal Atha Poirin @ 2pm
Mullinahone v Solohead in New Inn @ 5pm
Ballingarry v Ballylooby-Castlegrace in Clonmel Sportsfield @ 5pm
Shannon Rovers v Cahir in Drombane @ 6pm
Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams v Portroe in Borrisoleigh @ 6.30pm
Ardfinnan v Emly in Sean Treacy Park @ 6.30pm
Rosegreen v Moyle Rovers in Clonmel Sportsfield @ 6.30pm
