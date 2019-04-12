All the weekend soccer fixtures in Tipp including Division 1 relegation play-off
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
Division Two Youths League
Mullinahone v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm B O’Donoghue
Kilsheelan United v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Clerihan v Gortnahoe, 2:30pm M Jordan
Cashel Town v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm J Teehan
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa v Clonmel Town, 12pm M Teehan
Clonmel Credit Union Div 1 relegation play off
Cullen Lattin v Wilderness Rovers, 3pm M Duffy, T Ryan, J Maguire
at Cahir Park
Clonmel Credit Union Division Two
Cashel Town v Clonmel Town, 3pm P Ivors, N Coughlan, T Keating
Kilsheelan United v Kilmanahan United, 3 pm G Ward
Paddy Purtill Cup semi final
Glengoole United v St Michael’s, 3pm J Lyons
TUESDAY, APRIL16
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
St Michael’s v Tipperary Town
SATURDAY, APRIL 20
Joe Delaney Cup quarter-finals
Clerihan v Killavilla
Rearcross FC v Cahir Park
Peake Villa v Ballymackey FC
Moneygall v Cullen Lattin
SUNDAY, APRIL21
Munster League Champions Cup Final
St Michael’s v Newmarket Celtic (provisional)
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa v St Michael’s (provisional)
Tipperary Town v Peake Villa (provisional, to be played away)
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
St Michael’s v Glengoole United
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Kilsheelan United v Cashel Town
