All the weekend soccer fixtures in Tipp including Division 1 relegation play-off

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Division Two Youths League 

Mullinahone v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm B O’Donoghue

Kilsheelan United v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer 

Clerihan v Gortnahoe, 2:30pm M Jordan  

Cashel Town v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm J Teehan 

 

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Peake Villa v Clonmel Town, 12pm M Teehan 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Div 1 relegation play off

Cullen Lattin v Wilderness Rovers, 3pm M Duffy, T Ryan, J Maguire

at Cahir Park

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division Two

Cashel Town v Clonmel Town, 3pm P Ivors, N Coughlan, T Keating 

Kilsheelan United v Kilmanahan United, 3 pm G Ward 

 

Paddy Purtill Cup semi final 

Glengoole United v St Michael’s, 3pm J Lyons  

 

TUESDAY, APRIL16

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

St Michael’s v Tipperary Town 

 

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Joe Delaney Cup quarter-finals

Clerihan v Killavilla 

Rearcross FC v Cahir Park 

Peake Villa v Ballymackey FC

Moneygall v Cullen Lattin 

 

SUNDAY, APRIL21

Munster League Champions Cup Final 

St Michael’s v Newmarket Celtic (provisional)

 

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Peake Villa v St Michael’s (provisional)

Tipperary Town v Peake Villa (provisional, to be played away)

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

St Michael’s v Glengoole United 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 

Kilsheelan United v Cashel Town 

 

 