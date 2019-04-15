Famed Tipperary rowing club names boat after club stalwart Richard 'Gringo' Burke

Clonmel Rowing Club has remembered one of its great club members.

The club held a boat naming ceremony on Sunday in memory of Richard “Gringo” Burke.

Richard was a club member in the 70s and 80s and was remembered by his family and fellow club members from that era.

Kathleen Burke accepts a pennant from club captain Pat Kinsella

His mother, Kathleen, was also presented with a replica of the national championship pennant and photo of the crew that Richard coxed to victory in 1980.