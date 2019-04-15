REMEMBERED
Famed Tipperary rowing club names boat after club stalwart Richard 'Gringo' Burke
SPECIAL OCCASION AT CLONMEL ROWING CLUB
Club officers and members of Richard 'Gringo' Burke's family at the boat naming ceremony
Clonmel Rowing Club has remembered one of its great club members.
The club held a boat naming ceremony on Sunday in memory of Richard “Gringo” Burke.
Richard was a club member in the 70s and 80s and was remembered by his family and fellow club members from that era.
Kathleen Burke accepts a pennant from club captain Pat Kinsella
His mother, Kathleen, was also presented with a replica of the national championship pennant and photo of the crew that Richard coxed to victory in 1980.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on