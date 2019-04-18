Champions Kilruane face Kiladangan as the North Tipperary senior hurling championship quarter-final draw is made

Defending champions Kilruane MacDonagh’s have been drawn to face Kiladangan in the pick of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals. The sides encountered one another in the 2016 and 2018 deciders with Kiladangan edging one of those contests while Kilruane ended a twenty-eight year title famine at Kiladangan’s expense last year. Both clubs also feature among the favourites to win the county championship so an enthralling contest is in store.

The full quarter-final draw for the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship reads as follows: Kiladangan v Kilruane MacDonagh’s, Ballina v Burgess, Borris-Ileigh v Roscrea and Lorrha-Dorrha v the Templederry Kenyons.

The first round draw was made on January 30 and because there are thirteen senior hurling teams in the North Tipperary division three clubs were drawn as byes in the opening round and progressed directly to the quarter-finals: Lorrha-Dorrha, Templederry Kenyons and Roscrea.

Five first round games took place last weekend and the results read as follows: Kiladangan 1-17 Toomevara 1-12, Borris-Ileigh 0-20 Newport 0-9, Burgess 0-14 Nenagh Éire Óg 0-11, Kilruane 1-21 Silvermines 0-11 and Ballina 1-21 Portroe 1-14.

When the quarter-final clashes will actually take place is anyone’s guess.

