Tipperary GAA cub Carrick Davins welcome Darragh Gibbs as juvenile development officer

Carrick Davins are delighted to announce that Darragh Gibbs has come on board as the new Juvenile Development Officer.

Darragh is well known to people in Carrick through his own coaching business (Darragh Gibbs Coaching) and his social media exploits (Check him out on Facebook).

Through both mediums he has built up a stellar reputation in the area of coaching and specifically juvenile development.

We will be working closely with Darragh on how we can develop our juveniles from academy level up focusing on participation, player development, coaching and mental health.

Darragh will begin working with us from next week and we wish to thank him for taking up this role and look forward to working with him for many seasons to come.

Our U 14’s played their first match last Thursday at home

Davins 4-5

Eire of Annacarty 3-5

Well done to our U 14’ it was a great game lads.

MEMBERSHIP

Just a reminder that all membership fees are due now .

Please contact the club Facebook page with any queries .

Chairman Alan Faulkner has had three hurling legends painted onto the outside of his pub, The Premier Bar painted by the very talented Neill O’Dwyer.

Lotto

No winner, next week's jackpot €6 750

Numbers

12 18 23 24

We had eight match 3 numbers

€25 each to

Jackie Cronin, Barbra Waters, Tom Croke, James Harriman, Kathleen Flanagan, Phil Murphy, Margaret O Hanlon, Tommy Driver.