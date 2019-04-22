Cork confident ahead of championship clash with Tipperary

While the Tipperary senior hurlers continue their preparations for the Munster championship first round tie against Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on May 12, the Rebels are looking forward to providing quite a welcome for their keen rivals.

That welcome will be intensified thanks to the spanking the visitors gave to John Meylers men in the Allianz National Hurling League tie at Pairc Ui Rinn - Cork won't want to see the Premier raiders coming in search of a second scalp on Leeside in just a few weeks.

So, while work continues to ensure that the brilliant new Pairc Ui Chaoimh sod will be in ship shape for the big opener of the summer, the Cork camp have been working away too ensuring that everything will be in readiness for that date with Liam Sheedy's men. Seamus Harnedy is back in the fold and that has given the entire squad a massive boost - a boost which seems to have extended to the Cork public as well. After their league travails, optimism was reduced, but in the intervening weeks, fortunes have changed and there is now much optimism that Cork can claim their win of the summer at Tipperary's expense.

"It was a difficult league campaign with indifferent form. But, the lads are flying in training now and the good weather of the last few weeks has really helped the quicken the pace. Cork love that and they will relish the chance to reverse the league result when Tipp come to town for the championship," one Cork supporter said this week.

Of course with all club championship ties now out of the way for the time being, Tipperary have been sharpening their focus for the big six week spell too and with Eamon O'Shea back in the camp, the players have been energised and are just about ready to go. It's all about trying to avoid injuries now and keeping the minds sharp for the Munster epics to come.