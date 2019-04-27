Munster championships success for Carrick-on-Suir boxing club’s young stars

A group of young boxers from Carrick-on-Suir's St. Nicholas Boxing Club excelled in the ring in the recent Munster championships in Dungarvan Sports Centre and St Paul's in Waterford.

Aleksed Lazic, who competed in the Boy 1 (27kg) category, is Munster champion and will now box in the All-Ireland Championship.

Tommy Finn, Boy 1 (35kg), boxed a boy from Rathkeale B.C. in the semi-final and boxed against a competitor from Sliabh Luachra B.C. in the final only narrowly losing the bout on a split decision of 3/2.

Alex Finn, Boy 1 (38.5kg) boxed three times in a week beating boys from Rathkeale and Bantry and losing in the final to a Tramore boxer.

It was another very close fight ending with a 4/1 split decision.

Jack Walsh, Boy 2 (48kg), also boxed in a final while Craig Drennan, Boy 4 (70kg) boxed in a semi-final and gained some great experience.

Caleb Butler, Boy 4 (54kg), had 4 fights in one week beating boys from Togher, St Francis' and St. Ailbhe’s Boxing Clubs only to lose a close bout in the final to a competitor from Leeside Lough B.C.

St. Nicholas’ Boxing Club coaches and chairman Jim Drohan said they were delighted with the achievements of the club's boys and girls over the season.

The boxing club based at Greenside, Carrick-on-Suir will re-open for the new season in September.