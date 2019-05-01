Ladies propel Tipperary town club to historic achievement

14 teams entered for the honour to represent County Tipperary in Division A at the Feile Games in Galway in June 2019 but there could only be one winner and this year it was to be the mighty girls from Arravale Rovers in Tipperary Town.

For those 23 girls it was 1 day of 3 venues, 5 matches, 14 weeks of training, 20 goals, 23 players, 26 points, and 115 kilometres travelled, all culminating in 1 trophy for the winners of Division A County Tipperary Feile 2019.

It was to be a first victory in this tournament for the club after many many years of team building, hard work and trying to win one of the most challenging and competitive competitions of the season. .

The Rovers girls left their home ground, Sean Tracy Park, at 8:30am on a sunny but blustery Easter Monday morning to make their way to Ballyporeen for the group stages with four 4 teams were competing there for one semi-final spot. .

First up was a strong Moycarkey team, who had comfortably beaten Arravale Rovers when these sides met previously. Rovers battled to record a point 1:6 to 1:5 victory.

Cahir provided the opposition for the second match. Rovers, who took a commanding grip on the game in the first half again took the honours, 3:2 to 1:5.

Boherlahan were next up and a late goal saw them jumping for joy as the final whistle blew, 6:05 to 4:03 - Rovers were through to the semi final.

A change of venue left little time to celebrate as Monroe outside Clonmel was the location of the semi-final with a little over an hour to spare to throw in against Moyne Templetuohy.

The change of venue made no difference to the Arravale ladies with their strength and conditioning training paying off as they finished the stronger to win well 8:03 to 2:02.

Fethard, had booked their place in the final for a fourth year in a rowand now they awaited the arrival of the Arravale ladies in New Inn for the final showdown.

Two evenly matched teams took to the field for the throw in. Neither side wanted to concede first and both defences were tested early. A strong mid field pairing of Caoimhe Molloy Hickey and Sarah Ryan ran powerfully through the field providing forward ball to Ciara O`Hora and Helena Dillon but strong defence from Fethard prevented Aine O’Brien from getting many opportunities to score. Pressure from Sarah Hayes and Ellen Corby in the front with strong ball being fed from the half back line which included Emer Roche and Kelsey Crowe meant that Arravale were leading 2:03 to 1:00 at half time but the wind would be blowing the ball in Fethard’s favour for the remaining period.

Strong defence was needed to counter a blistering attack from Fethard who came out fighting in the second half with no thought being given to defeat. Eva Cremins commanded the backs with aplomb and moved the ball to the attack with the help of a roving Shona Hogan whenever possible. Megan Delany and Aisling O`Donnell worked tirelessly in the full back line to hold Fethard at bay. Weronika Kowalczyx continued her powerful performance between the sticks and Rovers, cheered on by their supporters fought tooth and nail for every ball and were rewarded with 3 crucial second half points into the wind.

But Fethard would not give up and they attacked mercilessly with the clock ticking inexorably slowly towards the final whistle. With a deficit of only 2 points, a goal could win it. A superb long ball played in towards their forwards, with only 2 Fethard players left behind the half way line, seemed certain to fall to the Fethard attackers in front of the goal but Tessa Kennedy rose from the melee with ball in hand and victory was Rovers’ with the clearance secured.

Shrieks of relief and excitement greeted the realisation of victory and the weary warriors forgetting their battle wounds, cheered each other and commiserated with their worthy opponents. A gracious Fethard provided words of congratulations and the trophy was lifted to cheers and exhaustion by a proud captain Ellen Corby.

The Rovers’ girls will now represent County Tipperary at the National Feile competition on the weekend of June 28th to 30th. Fundraising has begun in earnest (the boys team has qualified too!), buses are booked, tracksuits ordered and cake sales planned.

All roads lead to Spiddal on the 28th of June where the Rovers’ girls will be rewarded for their supreme effort and hope to challenge for further honours on the national stage. Arravale Rovers Abu.