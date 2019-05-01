Under the radar approach will suit Tipperary's hurlers and footballers

We're just two weekends away from the commencement of the Munster senior hurling and football championships, and it's fair to say that Tipperary are coming into both, slightly under the radar.



That's not a bad place to be at all and it's understandable that The Premier County is not exactly box office in terms of commanding a portion of the the national narrative right now, after underwhelming Allianz National League campaigns, left as many questions for both management teams, as they did answers.



Over the last few weeks, the national news outlets have indulged readers with hurling bitlets from Galway, Kilkenny, Cork, Waterford and of course everybody's favourite team for the time being, Limerick. Just last weekend, Clare received exposure too in the form of an insightful piece with Harvard graduate, and three goal All-Ireland Final hero, Shane O'Donnell – the article perfectly illustrated the mania which can befall a relatively innocent exponent of the ancient game, at the drop of a hat. It ruined his life, he admitted, and resulted in him being unable to even walk down the street of his home town. Surely, this says a whole lot about our current fascination with the celebrity cult, moreso than it does about the popularity of the game of hurling.



Anyway, to get back to script, yes Tipperary has been outside of the national conversation – a fact which will please Manager Liam Sheedy no end. In fact, national probes to local scribes in relation to Tipperary, have focused on the workings of the newly established Commercial Board, rather than anything which has been happening on the training field. And, much like the happenings of the training field, word from that Commercial Board event in the Mansion House is very limited indeed, with only rumour of long speeches and razzmatazz abounding, but little substance of any kind.



So, with the national microscope focused elsewhere, Tipperary have been able to work away in the background under the watchful eyes of a sizeable management team. The recent club games might have suggested lethargy on the part of the some of the central players in the squad, but they also coughed up evidence of the form of some of the returning injured stars as well – the Borris-Ileigh pair of Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack in particular were impressive.



Speaking of those club games, there is a growing unrest in Tipperary amongst the grassroots, in relation to the manner in which the club championship is panning out. Suffice to say that one column could not possibly solve the issues, or indeed accurately portray the depth of feeling out there. But, it is surely not acceptable that clubs have to wait for so long for their next championship game. But, what's to be done? Who knows?



In a curious way, Tipperary are in a very similar situation now to the one faced by Liam Sheedy, as he embarked upon his first championship outing as manager at the end of the first decade of the new millennium. Then, as now, he had a core of established players, backed up by an influx of younger bucks – those young bucks of then, are now the established men of today. It took three years then to reach the summit and it could take time again this time round, if indeed the mountain is to be conquored at all. The difference now is that Sheedy knows what it takes to get there and is in the game of introducing victorious u-21's to the senior side, rather than victorious back-to-back minors of that era. One would think that developmentally, the u-21's should be closer to cutting the mustard than minors would have been. Time will tell on that score.

Of course the Tipp footballers will be in action first when they welcome Limerick to Semple Stadium. A league campaign which could have been so different but for a few mishaps, resulted in relegation to division 3 – a disaster for a Premier side which was developing nicely. Liam Kearns will want to put that to the back of the mind for now and concentrate on championship – there's plenty of time to worry about not having division 2 opposition to assist with the development process, come Autumn time.



Tipp are fancied to get over Limerick, but have often found it hard to get to grips with opposition they should be handling. This quarter final tie could set up a clash with Cork in the Munster semi-final, but Kearns and co will be fully aware that absolutely nothing can be taken for granted. A polished showing will be needed to win, and also to convince the players, and supporters, that better might be on the way for the footballers.

The next ten days will be vital to Tipperary's season.



Let's hope they get it right and that the players will bound from the dressingrooms like hungry rampaging gazelles.

Speaking of men on the rampage, DJ Carey conveys his Kilkenny u-20's to Gortnahoe on the Bank Holiday Monday next for the annual Tom O'Hara tournament – a competition which has grown in popularity and significance in recent seasons. Tipp gleaned much from the game last year and Liam Cahill will be hoping for more of the same this time round when the sides lock horns on the border. It's well worth a trip if time permits on the Bank Holiday.