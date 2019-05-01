Tipperary name u-20 hurling team to face Kilkenny on Bank Holiday Monday

Tipperary have named a very strong side for the annual Tom O'Hara Tournament in Gortnahoe on the Bank Holiday Monday next.



Liam Cahill and his selection team have been very busy running the rule over their charges ahead of the beginning of the season, and this game provides the perfect platform for them to assess where they are at right now.



The players and management received a real wake-up call in last years tournament when DJ Carey's side came across the border and claimed the spoils of victory with much aplomb.



Tipperary will be without the three senior panelists for the game - Jake Morris, Jerome Cahill and Paddy Cadell - bti their absence gives others a chance to show their worth.



The Tipperary team named for the game is:

Eoin Collins ( Drom Inch )

Conor McCarthy (Eire Óg Nenagh) Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)

Sean Ryan (Templederry Kenyons) Niall Heffernan ( Golden Kilfeacle)

Bryan O Meara ( Holycross Ballycahill) Robbie Quirke (Toomevara)

Kieran Breen ( Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

Craig Morgan ( Kilruane MacDonaghs)

Gearoid O Connor ( Moyne Templetouhy )

Joe Fogarty ( Moneygall)

Billy Seymour ( Kiladangan)

Cathal Bourke ( Clonoulty Rossmore )

Anthony McKelvey (Moycarkey Borris)

Darragh Woods ( Holycross Ballycahill)

Subs: Aaron Browne (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams), Stephen O Brien (Eire Óg Annacarty), Ray McCormack (Borris Ileigh), Conor Bowe (Moyne Templetouhy), Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers), David Nolan ( Gortnahoe Glengoole) Willie Barry (Cappawhite

Kian O Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs) Kevin McCarthy ( Toomevara ).

The management team: Liam Cahill (Ballingarry) Coach: Mickey Bevans (Toomevara). TJ Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore) Seán Corbett (Boherlahan Dualla)

Physio: Paddy Julian (Cappawhite)