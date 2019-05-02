HURLING
Manager Paul Collins has named his Tipperary minor hurling panel ahead of championship clash with Cork
Arravale Rovers’ Johnny Ryan captained Tipperary to Munster Minor Hurling Championship glory during the 2018 campaign. Photo: Eamonn McGee
Manager Paul Collins has named his Tipperary minor hurling panel ahead of the Munster championship clash with Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, May 12 (throw-in 2pm) - the Premier County enter the provincial series as defending champions; Arravale Rovers' Johnny Ryan captained the blue and gold to a 1-20 to 1-12 final win over Limerick in 2018.
Paul Collins (Drom & Inch) is the manager of the Tipperary minor hurling team - Collins was also a member of the Tommy Dunne's minor management team in 2018. Meanwhile Collins is joined on the management team by coach-selector Shane McGrath (Ballinahinch), coach-selector Ger Ryan (Cappawhite) and selector Tony Shelly (Killenaule). The team's strength and conditioning coach is Alan O'Connor (Cahir).
The Tipperary minor hurling panel reads as follows:
John Campion (Drom & Inch, captain)
Conor O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs, vice-captain)
Ben Loughman (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
Cathal Deeley (St Mary's Clonmel)
Ciaran Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy)
Ciaran McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney)
Colm Fogarty (Lorrha-Dorrha)
Conor McKelvey (Silvermines)
Conor Ryan (Borrisokane)
Conor Stapleton (Thurles Sarsfields)
Darragh Brennan (Skeheenarinky)
Darragh Stakelum (Durlas Óg)
Ed Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney)
Eoin Marnane (Golden-Kilfeacle)
Gearóid Ryan (Cappawhite)
Henry Fogarty (Thurles Sarsfields)
Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle)
Jamie Duncan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
Kenny Ryan (Toomevara)
Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane)
Matthew Power (Ballina)
Michael Corcoran (Silvermines)
Michael Tierney (Shannon Rovers)
Paidi Williams (Kilruane MacDonagh's)
Paudie Kinnane (Drom & Inch)
Paul McLoughlin (Nenagh Éire Óg)
Paul Seymour (Kiladangan)
Ryan Walsh (Fethard)
Sam Loughran (Ballina)
Shane Gleeson (Kiladangan)
Stephen Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore)
Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch)
