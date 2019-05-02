The Tipperary senior football panel has been named ahead of the championship clash with Limerick on May 11

Tipperary will launch their Munster Senior Football Championship campaign against Limerick at Semple Stadium, Thurles (7pm) on Saturday, May 11 - the prize for the victor is a place in the semi-finals against Cork on June 1 at Páirc Uí Rinn. And, manager Liam Kearns has named his panel ahead of the key clash with the Shannonsiders.

The Tipperary senior football panel reads as follows:

Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen, captain)

Alan Campbell ((Moyle Rovers, vice-captain)

Aaron Wall (Cahir)

Ben Hyland (Fr Sheehy's)

Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

Cian O'Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)

Colm O'Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

Daire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

Dan O'Meara (Kiladangan)

Dean McEnroe (JK Bracken's)

Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch)

Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

Gavin Whelan (Ardfinnan)

Jack Delahunty (Newport)

Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

John Lyons (Grangemockler-Ballyneale)

John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)

Liam Casey (Cahir)

Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Michael O'Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)

Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

Philip Austin (Borrisokane)

Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers)

Shane O'Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)

Steven O'Brien (Ballina)

Tommy Lowry (Arravale Rovers)

