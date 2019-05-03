Gortnahoe is set to host an attractive under-20 hurling challenge between Tipperary and Kilkenny on May 6

Don't forget that Tipperary will take on Kilkenny in an under-20 hurling challenge match at Gortnahoe on Monday, May 6 (throw-in 7pm). The Premier County are the defending All-Ireland under-21 champions, but this season the prestigious grade will be competed for on an under-20 basis. And, the clash between age-old rivals Tipperary and Kilkenny in the Tom O’Hara Memorial Inter-County Under-20 Hurling Tournament provides you with an ideal opportunity to see how Liam Cahill's men are shaping up ahead of their Munster semi-final clash with Waterford on July 9 (admission to this attractive event is priced at a very reasonable €5).

Liam Cahill (Ballingarry) is the manager of the Tipperary under-20 team while the side is coached by Michael Bevans (Toomevara). The selectors read as follows: TJ Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore) and Seán Corbett (Boherlahan-Dualla).

The Tipperary under-20 panel for the contest with Kilkenny reads as follows:

1 Eoin Collins (Drom & Inch)

2 Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg)

3 Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)

4 Seán Ryan (Templederry Kenyons)

5 Niall Heffernan (Golden-Kilfeacle)

6 Bryan O'Meara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

7 Robbie Quirke (Toomevara)

8 Kieran Breen (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

9 Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh's)

10 Gearóid O'Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)

11 Joe Fogarty (Moneygall)

12 Billy Seymour (Kiladangan)

13 Cathal Bourke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

14 Anthony McKelvey (Moycarkey Borris)

15 Darragh Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill)

16 Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

17 Stephen O'Brien (Éire Óg Annacarty)

18 Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

19 Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

20 Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

21 David Nolan (Gortnahoe-Glengoole)

22 Willie Barry (Cappawhite)

23 Kian O'Kelly (Kilruane MacDonagh's)

24 Kevin McCarthy (Toomevara)

The Kilkenny under-20 panel (managed by DJ Carey) reads as follows:

1 Dean Mason

2 Tommy Ronan

3 Conor Flynn

4 Darragh O’Keeffe

5 James Brennan

6 Conor Murphy

7 Mikey Butler

8 David Blanchfield

9 John Dowd

10 Eoin O’Shea

11 Stephen Donnelly

12 Eoin Cody

13 Ciarán Brennan

14 Ted Drea

15 James Bergin

16 Seán Minogue

17 Seán Ryan

18 Aaron Brennan

19 Ross Whelan

20 Diarmuid Phelan

21 Jordan Molloy

22 Luke Murphy

23 Darragh Walsh

24 Daithí Barron

25 Jim Ryan

