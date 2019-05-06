Goalkeeper's penalty wins Tipperary Purtill Cup final for Thurles side

PEAKE VILLA B 1 GLENGOOLE UNITED 2

On an absolutely beautiful day for football, the Peake Villa second’s atoned for their loss in last year’s Paddy Purtill Cup final by producing an excellent display of controlled attacking football to beat the First Division champions Glengoole United in front of a large crowd at Cahir Park today.

Putting a heavy loss in the Tipperary Cup final in midweek behind them, the Thurles side looked sluggish in the beginning of this game too, and were almost behind in the first 90 seconds when a shot by Daniel Rafter cannoned off the inside of the Villa post and along the line without crossing it before it was swept away to safety.

That was the spur for Villa to start playing and they made a number of half chances before they were awarded a penalty kick for a foul on Adam Garrett. And when your penalty taker is your goalkeeper, he has to be confident he’s not going to miss, so when Shane McGuire came up from between his own posts, he ensured that his opposite number wouldn’t be keeping his effort out, and Villa took a deserved lead.

After that the two teams pretty much cancelled each other out with neither side taking complete control of the midfield throughout the half.

The best chance that Glengoole had to get back into the game before the break came via a free kick which was touched over the top by McGuire who was putting in a man of the match performance.

The victorious Peake Villa B team after lifting the Paddy Purtill Cup at Cahir Park.

The second half followed the same pattern as the first but Glengoole did have a ten minute spell where they were on top and looked to have equalised in the fifty seventh minute when Daniel Rafter jinked his way past four defenders and slid the ball past the Villa stopper only to see a defender get back and clear the ball to safety.

This seemed to deflate his side and the Thurles side really had no more tough defending to do from that until the end of the game. With clear cut chances in short supply the best of the half fell to Adam Garrett who had an effort brilliantly blocked and Stevie Fewer was unlucky not to head home the subsequent corner kick. The last ten minutes undid the victors last season, but there was going to be no repeat this time and Villa ran down the clock to take the cup and get some reward for what has been an excellent season for them this year.

