Tipperary sports club shows off its wonderful facilities at well attended open day

Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel held an open family day on Sunday to showcase the club’s facilities.

They were blessed with brilliant sunshine and a large number of people availed of the opportunity to try out the various sports such as mini tennis, adult tennis, pitch and putt, badminton and table tennis, plus a number of fun activities for all.

Thanks to Deidre Garrett, Frank Darrer and all the sports captains and thegroup of 40 club member volunteers who helped ensure a successful day.

Pitch and Putt

It is a busy time for Pitch and Putt, in addition to the Hillview Club competitions, there are Munster and All Ireland qualifying competitions.

Munster Matchplay Qualifying was held in Lakeside recently, Darren O’Donnell was the only qualifier from Hillview. Best of luck to Darren in the finals, which are on in Larkspur on May 18.

This week on Tues, Weds and Thurs Hillview are hosting the regional All Ireland qualifiers. Next Sunday May 12, the Hillview Scratch Cups are being played, we expect the top players from all over the country to turn up for this prestige event.

Results of recent Tuesday evening scrambles. April 23, Winners Paul Sweeney and Kathleen Foran, Runners Up Adrian Anglim, Mary Moloney, Tony Scully, Gross winners John Fitzgerald Lorraine Creed

April 30, Winners Adrian Anglim, Kathleen Foran, Paddy O’Hanrahan, Runners Up Brendan Cronin, Sean O’Connor, Lorraine Creed, Gross Winners John Fitzgerald, David Forrest, Anne Fitzgerald. There is an Open Scramble on Tuesday May 14 at 6:30pm. All are welcome.

Tennis

We had a number of people taking part in the Kilfeacle mixed last weekend, Declan Tarrant and Aine Lonergan got to the final of the Grade 1/2. The Castleview Inter Firms is starting next week; get your team entries in for this popular event. Eugene Cooney is running the Open Americian tennis tournaments every Weds during May.