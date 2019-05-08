Huge influx of players back gives Tipperary footballers a boost

After the almost incredible experience of leading Tipperary to an All-Ireland senior football semi-final in his first year as manager in 2016, Liam Kearns begins his fourth championship campaign with ‘The Premier’ in a far more cautious frame of mind it seems.

Speaking at the recent press event held at the Gold Coast in Dungarvan, ahead of saturday's clash in Semple Stadium with Limerick, Kerryman Kearns began by stating where his charges are after a very frustrating league campaign.

“Preparations are not too bad at this stage, they’re a bit better than they were during the league anyway.

“We’re behind, we’re on the back foot, we’re trying to make up time with injured players. We have all the players back, it’s just a question of what kind of shape they’re in now. Time will tell.

“The league campaign hasn’t affected the mood in the camp. It hasn’t really because we recognised from the very start that we were down half our squad - at one stage we were down 12 players, when we played Armagh (in late February when Tipp lost 1-15 to 0-12).

“We were competitive in every game. We're disappointed to lose our place in Division 2, but I wouldn’t think it has affected us going forward into the championship, other than we don't have a level playing field across the whole panel. Some fellows have a league campaign (behind them) and had (injury) issues whereas others, the likes of Robbie Kiely, who is only back training three or four weeks, have a long way to go.

“But they're all back, I have everybody fit at this stage,” stated the Kerryman who previously managed Limerick who Tipp will oppose at Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.

The former Austin Stacks and Kerry player went on to add.

“I will have a stronger hand (for the championship) personnel-wise, but to try and get them back to their best is the issue.

“If we get past Limerick we have three weeks to the next round (a semi-final against Cork) if we get past Limerick, so we just have to take it round by round. Limerick is the only game that counts now, and we can’t afford to look beyond Limerick,” added Kearns aware that his side will need some confidence boosting after the hurt of relegation to Division 3 which came after a home defeat on the final day of the league against Clare.

But in football and in management, it is all about the next game and Kearns knows there is no point dwelling on negatives.

“It hasn’t really been hard to keep momentum going since the league ended.

“We’ve had a huge influx of players back and that has given us a big boost. And then they went back to their clubs for a couple of weeks, to play a hurling and football championship rounds.

“Then they came back to us and we played a couple of challenge matches. It’s easy enough to keep them going, really.

“The players were in good form in their club games, any of the games I saw the county players played really well. Conor Sweeney wasn’t bad playing for Ballyporeen.

“Bill Maher made his comeback for Kilsheelan, I thought he did okay for a guy who hadn’t played in months.

“That’s the issue for them, they’re trying to make their way back, and they’re not anywhere at their best,” remarked Kearns.

After perhaps what might yet prove to be the highlight of many years and Tipp's advancement to an All-Ireland semi-final in 2016, Liam Kearns sees this championship campaign as important in more ways than one.

“The relegation was definitely a step backwards, and I would say in the last two championship campaigns we stagnated. But I would say we are reaching the stage where we need to go forward again, or the feelgood factor will be gone.

“I would still have an awful lot of faith in them (his players). There’s a very strong panel there if I had them all at their best. But it’s been really difficult this year, we just haven’t got them at their best. We are still on the back foot and racing against time to try and get them to the stage. Bill Maher is coming off a nine-months Achilles tendon injury, Robbie Kiely was six months travelling abroad. The two of them are key men for us.

“Michael Quinlivan missed all but two of the last two league matches and Josh Keane, Gavin Whelan, Shane O’Connell, they’re all only literally coming back having had no time in the league, so that’s an awful lot of players to be trying to get right going into the championship.

We found a couple of players alright (during the league) but the only problem there is that we were asking too much of them, we'd like to have blooded them bit by bit. Daire Brennan was thrown in centre back and never played at senior level before and he played the whole league campaign at centre back. He did well for a rookie centre back, but at the same time you would have preferred to have eased him into it and not asked him to fill that position for the whole league,” continued the Tipp boss.

“Looking at Munster, I would say that Kerry are way out in front; Cork, Clare and Tipperary fought out relegation in Division 2, and two of us went down and one stayed up by the skin of their teeth.

“While we can have all the excuses we want, we didn’t have our full team and we were very disappointed because we nearly got promoted the year before, we were within a kick of a ball of being promoted. But at the end of the day the league doesn’t lie and that’s it.

“Kerry are kingpins and a long way out in front of the rest, so I think we’re all fighting for second place, but everybody wants to get to the Munster Final,” concluded the Tipperary manager.

Hopefully Saturday will be the first step for Tipp.