The Tipperary minor footballers need your support for the phase one final against Clare at the Gaelic Grounds

The prize on offer is a really significant one this evening (Wednesday, May 8) when Tipperary take on Clare in the phase one final of the Munster Minor Football Championship - the victor at the LIT Gaelic Grounds (7pm) will walk away with the Darrel Darcy Cup and also secure a place in the provincial championship proper against either Cork or Kerry on May 15. And, the Premier County's minor footballers really need your support.

The Premier County beat Waterford (4-13 to 0-7) and drew with Limerick (0-10 apiece) during the round robin phase of the competition, but also lost to Clare (0-6 to 1-10) at Cusack Park in Ennis which suggests that Tipperary have it all to do against the Banner.

Tipperary have named the following team to face Clare on Wednesday evening: James Griffin, Christy McDonagh, Tadhg Condon, Emmet Butler, James Armstrong, Donagh Hickey, Conor Shanahan, Paddy Creedon (vice-captain), Tom Tobin, Luke Seacy, Rory Collins, Ben Comerford, Eoin McCarthy, Kyle Shelly (captain), Jamie Holloway. And, the substitutes read as follows: Cian O'Mahony, Liam King, Darragh McCahey, Liam McCormack, Conor Cadell, Jack Lillis, Jimmy Mullen, James Corcoran and Mark O’Connor.

