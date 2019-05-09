Tipp must summon the tiger juices if they are to get over Cork

In his autobiography entitled The Outsider, world tennis champion and US sports icon Jimmy Connors speaks about summoning what he terms as the “tiger juices” to help him out when things are looking bleak on the court.



He won more grand slams than any other of his era and yet because of his style, which was described as being one dimensional, he wasn't meant to win any. He was unconventional, disobedient and confrontational, he offered an affront to the accepted norms of the time - he was an outsider and it took him many many years to win over the tennis hierarchy, the supporters and the public at large.



Throughout that time he suffered many setbacks, kicks to the stomach and was constantly listening to his projected downfall and demise from the game.

But, Connors was still winning well into his forties. Why? Because he bottled away all the abuse, the snide comments, the media dislikes, the stiff-nosed establishments disapprovals and he bottled them into a mental store of tiger juice. When he needed it most, Connors drank deep into that resevoir and using all those hurts, he had the necessary ingredients to re-energise his game.

As the Tipperary senior hurlers face the bus for Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon next for the Munster championship first round, they too will need to open a bottle of tiger juice and find solace in the contents. The stores are surely there - the players have been on the receiving end of many tongue lashes from the Tipperary hurling public, and national commentators, after last years campaign, and after a very indifferent Allianz National Hurling League campaign also.

Players and management have listened to the narrative, bottled the comments and now have the opportunity to uncork the contents . . . against Cork.



Some would call it motivation; some would hang banners on dressingroom walls; others would shout and roar to get the players going, ahead of the big game. But, ultimately, all the banners in the world, all the shouting and roaring, and all the talk, will count for nothing if the Tipperary players hit Pairc Ui Chaoimh without being able to summon their anger, get their dander up and tear into their guests with ferocious intensity.

When the backs are to the wall, then you will see where this team is at and what they are made of.

That old Irish saying - tosach maith, leath na h-oibre (a good start is half the battle) - could have been written with the 2019 championship campaign in mind. Tipperary need to start well and need to get something from Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

It's not over-stating it to suggest that this game could define Tipperary's season. Lose and Tipp must get a win from either the home game against Limerick or the away game in Ennis against Clare.

And, that is assuming that a win against Waterford in Thurles is also achievable.



None of the three games after next Sunday will be comfortable by any manner or means - Cork won't be either.

Tipperary's record in Pairc Ui Chaoimh is not good. But, that was the old Pairc Ui Chaoimh - let's see if the new version is as formidable a fortress for the Rebels. Cork are giddy with anticipation ahead of this game - they can't wait to welcome Tipp, especially after the Premier hiding they received in the league game. They'll hit Tipp with everything they have because they'll want a 'tosach maith' of their own in front of their home support.



It's been a while since the unexpected departure from the league at the hands of Dublin - we've seen Eamon O'Shea and Eoin Kelly getting involved and trying to put a stamp on proceedings in the meantime. But, while a premier backroom team might be in place, none of them matter a whit if the players are not right mentally and physically for the cauldron. The back room members have played their part in getting the squad to this stage - everything has been done as well as is possible - now it is time to deliver. Now is the time to summon the tiger juices and to lay down a real marker.

Winning on Sunday will be a big challenge but it will also be a massive boost. Achieve it and it could be season defining. Fail and it could be season defining too, but for other reasons.



Let's hope we have learned lessons from last year - it has to be gung-ho on Sunday, right from the throw-in.

We cannot afford to look any further down the line.

Because, Cork won't be.