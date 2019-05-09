We're taking it one game at a time - Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney

Six years before Tipperary senior football captain Conor Sweeney was born, his native parish welcomed US President Ronald Reagan amid a blaze of global publicity.



Ballyporeen is the ancestral home of the late President Reagan. President Reagan visited the village on June 3 1984 and delivered a speech to its residents. There was some opposition to Reagan's visit to Ireland, particularly from the Roman Catholic Church. Authorities kept approximately six hundred protesters behind barriers on the outskirts of the village that day - they were not permitted inside until the presidential party had departed. However, there would no such opposition in Ballyporeen this summer if Conor Sweeney were to bring back the Munster Senior Football Championship silverware to the parish.



Former US President Ronald Reagan in Ballyporeen back in 1984

And, Sweeney is hoping that his playing colleagues can use the disappointment of being relegated to division three of the National Football League as motivation when the Munster championship kicks off next Saturday. The game will provide Tipperary with the perfect opportunity to blow away those league cobwebs and lay down a marker of intent.

The Ballyporeen man is delighted to see the likes of Bill Maher, Robbie Kiely and Michael Quinlivan returning to the fold and he is pleased to state that the relegation experience has not affected morale in the camp.



“Obviously it wasn't ideal, but I don't think lads will be too fazed by it coming into the summer,” Conor Sweeney told the Tipperary Star.

Tipperary are raging hot favourites to beat Limerick on Saturday, but Conor Sweeney is adamant that nothing will be left to chance.

“We're listening to it the whole time that we're hot favourites to beat Limerick. I know it's a cliche that you have to take it one game at a time,” Conor Sweeney said.



“Cork came down to Thurles last year and they absolutely wiped the floor with us. We mightn't have been as mentally prepared as well as we should have been for that game, but we would like to think we have learned from that. So, we're definitely not looking past the first round of the championship against Limerick. It's a big game for everyone. We have to try and keep the heads down and focus on the up-coming game and nothing else,” Conor Sweeney said.



Tipp have been boosted by the inclusion in the back room team of former Cork star Paudie Kissane who has made a real impact. Sweeney has pointed to the respect that Kissane commands in the camp as a man who has been there and done that.

“He has got us in good shape and he's definitely bringing a massive benefit.



“He's still playing with his club (Clyda Rovers) in a very competitive Cork club championship and he's as fit as a fiddle by the looks of things. We're happy enough to have him. He commands respect; he has been there and done it all before - he's got that All-Ireland medal and has an All Star. He knows what it takes and he's willing to transfer that across to us, which is great, because now you now have someone who has done it all before. He's not only talking the talk, but he's walking the walk as well and that's very important,” Conor Sweeney said.



Lying in the Galtee-Vee Valley, with the Galtee mountains to the north and the Knockmealdowns to the south, as they did in 1984 when Tipperary's minor footballers reached the All-Ireland Final the good folks of Ballyporeen would gladly throw a party were Conor Sweeney and his men to land a title. Perhaps Reagan's words could become a catalyst for great things to come for Tipperary football: “There are no constraints on the human mind, no walls around the human spirit, no barriers to our progress except those we ourselves erect”.

Tipperary and Conor Sweeney can dare to dream.