Liam Kearns wants Tipperary's footballers to kick on

"We're concerned about our game management.....there probably is a case to be made that we need to wise up a little bit in that regard." - Liam Kearns

Tipperary senior football manager Liam Kearns is hoping that his charges can kick-on from the last two championship campaigns and show exactly what they can do when they face Limerick at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday, May 11 (7pm).



Having reached the All-Ireland semi-final three seasons ago, the side has been struggling to play the same kind of free-flowing football form which won them so many admirers in 2016, but the Tipp boss still feels that there is plenty in the team. And, he wants them to show it.

“I would say that in the last two championship campaigns we stagnated. We need to go forward again or the feel-good factor we had gained will be gone. I would still have an awful lot of faith in the players. There's a very strong panel there,” the Kerry man said.



Preparations have gone well for Tipp and Liam Kearns is thrilled to have a full squad to pick from.

“If we get past Limerick we have three weeks to the next round - a semi-final against Cork - so we just have to take it round by round. Limerick is the only game that counts now and we can't afford to look beyond Limerick at this stage,” he said.

Club games

The break for club games afforded Kearns the chance to see his players in action and he was happy with their form. And, more importantly, they all came through the games unscathed while Bill Maher made his competitive return for Kilsheelan and did very well.

As for the championship then?

“I would say that Kerry are way out in front; Cork, Clare and Tipperary fought out relegation in division two; two of us went down and one stayed up by the skin of their teeth. We were very disappointed to lose our place in division two, but at the end of the day the league doesn't lie. If you're talking about Munster football there are two teams in division three, two in division four, one team barely hanging onto division two and Kerry reached the division one final. The big thing is the gap between Kerry and the rest.



“The last time we played Kerry they beat us by ten points in the Munster final (2016). So, at the end of the day Kerry are the kingpins and a long way out in front of the rest. I think we're all fighting for second place, but everybody wants to get to the Munster final,” he added.



Tipperary have been working on their game management having gone toe-to-toe with many of the teams and come up just short. It's a big problem and Liam has been spending his time trying to resolve the issues involved.

“We're concerned about our game management - we probably play too much football. We're probably too honest and we're going to have to address that. We have suffered over the last number of years - we keep playing to the very end and we don't resort to cynical tackles. When we first came on the scene - the year we got to the All-Ireland semi-final - we were lauded for that and it didn't hold us back. But, since then, there probably is a case to be made that we need to wise up a little bit in that regard,” he says.



That wising-up process begins on Saturday at Semple Stadium because Limerick will certainly test the Tipperary mettle.